In both districts 4 and 5 in Banning, the incumbent each faces a challenger.
Here is a snapshot of the candidates:
District 4
David Happe
Incumbent David Happe, who has served as mayor pro tem, has observed a rebound in the council’s budget from when he was elected in 2018 — from a deficit of $26 million to being back in the black.
The city has added five police officers to its ranks, and Lions Park received some of its long-needed improvements; the east Ramsey Street gateway was completed; Dysart Park, home to the city’s Stagecoach Days signature event, had new bleachers installed.
The city has reaffirmed its water rights to the critical Banning flume.
“I am honored to be running” again for Banning’s city council, says Happe, who owns The Station Taphouse bar and grill across the street from the council’s chambers. “In the past four years I have been an integral part in decisions that have moved Banning forward, creating economic stability and making our town a safter place.”
Happe hopes to “continue to encourage growth, businesses and development that brings new job opportunities in a diversified economy” if he is reelected.
According to Happe, “Banning is moving in the right direction, and I would ask for the community’s continued support of me as a councilmember to see and ensure the residents’ needs are heard and met.”
Reuben Gonzales
Banning High School alumnus Reuben Gonzales is executive director of the Banning Chamber of Commerce.
He runs the Alogrow Communications consulting firm, providing marketing services for businesses and organizations.
His still operates his first business that he started in Banning, called Crayvingz, a food delivery service with operations in several cities.
This is his inaugural venture into politics.
Gonzales hopes to steer the council to recruit a grocery store in the city, outside of Highland Springs. He aspires to find solutions for affordable housing, and advocates for mixed-use residential, commercial and cultural spaces as the city develops.
He would like to see the city replace abandoned buildings, and would like signage visible from the freeway to make Banning look like an inviting destination.
“I love serving my community and I’m able to provide the city with family-fun events, resources for businesses, and to bring our community together,” he says. “My heart truly cares about the people of Banning, and I want our city to have the best education, job opportunities, parks and family fun businesses to keep our children out of trouble.” As someone who aspires to see change, “I choose to be the change.”
Antonio Dupré Jr
Atonio Dupré Jr qualified for the ballot, but has informed the Record Gazette that he is in the process of moving out of the district, and is no longer officially running to represent District 4.
District 5
Colleen Wallace
Incumbent Mayor Colleen Wallace, serving a second term as mayor, was initially elected in 2018.
Since she has been part of the council, Banning has seen more businesses recruited, such as O’Reilly’s Auto Parts, SoCal West Coast Electric, Jitterz Coffee and the recently opened Cardenas Market; and can take credit for the incoming Boot Barn and Pet Smart being built along Highland Springs.
“I am running again to bring transparency to our community and make it work together to make our town be a destination where tourists would love to stop and shop,” Wallace says.
She has consistently hosted community forums and town hall-style meetings in her district to inform residents of some of the programs, activities and upcoming developments around the city with guest speakers from the city, county and area nonprofits.
Like so many others, she endeavors to recruit a grocery store for the east side of Banning.
Nathaniel Pimentel
Recent Banning High School alumnus Nathaniel Pimentel (Class of 2019) helps run his family’s business, Pimentel Equipment Rental.
He was a Banning High School representative to the school board, and was a trumpet player with the Nicolet Middle School’s band.
Prior to the pandemic, which interrupted college plans, he was studying engineering at Grand Canyon University and Riverside Community College, and worked for a period at Southern California West Coast Electric.
He is a member of the Local 12 Union of Operating Engineers.
“I’ve always been intrigued with politics,” he says. “Being able to advocate for others for two years as a student board member with the ability to make a real change was a pleasure and something I hope to continue on city council. I believe the city could use a fresh perspective: I would address community involvement and the increase of transients and encampments around the city, making safety a priority; and promote a stronger social media presence.”
He realizes the challenge of unseating Mayor Colleen Wallace, a BHS alumna, and says “Winning this would definitely be a feat, but if I am not successful this time, I would definitely run again, and continue to search any other ways I could better help my community.”
District 3
Special election
A special election to replace former Councilwoman Mary Hamlin, who resigned prior to a recall, is set to conclude Dec. 13, the deadline for when residents of Banning’s District 3 will need to have returned ballots.
Two residents registered to qualify for the special election, Michele Walter and Sheri Flynn.
Walter has been active around Sun Lakes and is a retired First Financial Credit Union branch manager; Flynn has been a community activist and a former medical technologist.
