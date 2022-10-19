For November’s election, three seats on the Beaumont Unified School District’s Board of Education were up for election. Following the filing period, the seats for trustee areas 2 and 4 will be on the ballot.
Incumbent Janelle Poulter will be facing Jeff Brown for the trustee area 2 seat while incumbent Steven Hovey will be facing Melissa Williamson and Roger Bonadiman for the trustee area 4 seat.
For trustee area 3, also in this election cycle, incumbent Susie Lara ran unopposed.
Lara is a lifelong Beaumont resident who has had two children graduate from Beaumont High School.
She also has experience as a PTA president, school site council representative, classroom volunteer and member of the Superintendent Advisory Council.
Following are brief profiles for the candidates:
Janelle Poulter, TA 2
Janelle Poulter is running for re-election after serving on the board since being appointed in 2010.
After moving to Cherry Valley in 1972, Poulter attended Beaumont schools, graduating from Beaumont High School.
“I have seen the changes throughout the years from when we were one of the smallest schools to being the large school we see now,” Poulter said.
An educator for over 23 years, Poulter is a counselor at Banning High School.
Poulter said her love of and desire to help the Banning and Beaumont communities through education inspired her to run for the Beaumont board of education.
“I’m so invested in the two communities I wanted to make sure I was doing whatever I could to ensure that Beaumont was still the great district I knew,” Poulter said. “With my background in education I felt I had some qualifications that would help me out in that position.”
According to Poulter, she first decided to run because she saw things in education that she did not like and had no control of, and she did not want to see Beaumont affected by those negative trends.
“I wanted to be proactive in making sure where I lived and graduated from did not have those issues,” she said.
As a high school counselor, Poulter is proud of the district’s commitment to and development in science, engineering, technology and mathematics (STEM) and career technical education (CTE) programs and wants to continue that work.
Poulter also wants the district to raise its tests scores, which she describes as “good but not great.”
“I love school and students and my goal is to make the connections to get them to whatever their future goals are,” she said.
For Poulter, the students are the priority.
“I try to make the best decisions for students and then parents, but students have to always come first,” she said. “I try to listen to what students concerns are and parents’ concerns and staffs’ concerns.”
Poulter also helped lead the district in its addition of mental health therapists.
Jeff Brown, TA 2
Jeff Brown is a concerned parent and technology manager whose involvement in community youth organizations helped lead to his running for school board.
Brown has a son attending Beaumont High School and he feels he can bring a parent’s perspective to the board.
“There are a lot of other positions represented on the school board but I want to bring the perspective of a parent of a current student to the board,” Brown said noting that the majority of current board members offer the perspective of teachers and educators.
As a technology manager of 20 years, Brown feels he can also offer management and leadership experience.
Brown said he has long been interested in education and children and that he helped form Beaumont’s first Scouts (boys and girls) troop and pack.
Brown said among his priorities is “seeing the district move forward in making students, teachers and staff feel more comfortable at their work environments and excited about developing 21st century learning.”
Brown would also like the district to make an effort to understand and address the issues that are causing parents and students to leave traditional public school for charter schools and homeschooling.
“I’d like to open those conversations with parents about the education environment they’re not getting and how we can create that in their local school district,” Brown said.
“I think the school district has the tools to move forward. It’s just a matter of management and working with leadership to help these tools be used effectively,” Brown added. “I look forward to supporting student and staff of Beaumont Unified and providing a new prospective.”
Steven Hovey, TA 4
Steven Hovey, the current board president, is a recently retired educator and has been a member of the Beaumont board of education since 2014.
His 44-year career in education began in teaching and encompassed service as a special education teacher, school principal, director of curriculum, assistant superintendent of personnel services and finally chief personnel officer at Riverside County Office of Education.
Hovey feels he brings the right combination of classroom, administration, leadership and professional experiences to the board.
“It’s a complex operation,” Hovey said of the school district, “and bringing the experience I have to the board is helpful in running a good school district.”
Hovey feels the district has made great progress during his time on the board.
“We’ve had difficult times during COVID but still managed to do a lot of good things for the kids, particularly in school safety, adding school resource officers and other positions including mental health counseling.”
Other accomplishments included expanding before- and after-school learning opportunities, added focus on literacy and math support and the expansion of CTE programs. The district also added a K-8 school, an elementary school, Beaumont Middle College High School and an expansion to the high school.
Hovey said academics and safety need to continue to be the district’s top priorities. He added that there is also a continued need to focus on conduct and behavior, “particularly as students are returning to the classroom” following COVID.
“We’ve also been able to be fiscally responsible as state revenues fall,” Hovey said.
Hovey believes this will be a continuing challenge as state revenues and therefore school revenues are likely to fall.
“Long-term we need to keep an eye on stable finances and we need to make good use of long-term planning,” Hovey said.
One of those focuses for long-term planning will be to efficiently and wisely grow the district as its community continues to grow in population. Hovey noted the recent expansion of Beaumont High School as an example of a step already taken by the current board to responsibly expand the district. He feels expanding the high school rather than constructing a second comprehensive high school was the more prudent route, especially since the high school already had the property necessary for the expansion.
Melissa Williamson, TA 4
Melissa Williamson plans to bring her experience as an educator and a parent to the school board with a focus on safety and district growth.
Williamson has worked in education for 23 years and is currently director of child development for Colton Joint Unified School District. She is also a parent of a student in the Beaumont school district.
“I believe it’s in my realm of capabilities,” Williamson said of her candidacy for the board of education. “I have experience serving on the board of a non-profit and my experience in education, knowing how a school district works and I have the viewpoint of a parent as well.”
Williamson has served on the board of Well Outreach in Yucaipa, a non-profit that offers counseling, a clothing closet and trauma intervention to people in need of those services.
Williamson says she would like to help the district to continue developing its student safety by focusing on school site safety plans to strengthen what’s in place, increasing security on campus and including active shooter training. She would also like to see the district build community partnerships aimed at bolstering district safety.
She is also concerned about the district’s growth, which she feels should start with fiscal responsibility and the support of student and staff. She also said it’s important that the district build public trust in the district, that the district tell its story by highlighting the positive things being done within the district.
“I want to be visible and available,” Williamson said. “I know what teachers face and what classified staff face. I’m very much on the front lines in regard to that, in my daily role.”
Roger Bonadiman, TA 4
Roger Bonadiman is a 34-year UPS employee and youth pastor who decided to run for the board of education due to his rising concerns about student discipline and achievement within the district.
According to Bonadiman, he and his wife, a district employee, became concerned for the district and its schools after she, upon being transferred to a middle school, began to notice concerning student behaviors and lack of discipline.
One example Bonadiman gave was that when students spoke inappropriately and disrespectfully to teachers they were sent to the principal or counselor’s office only to return to the classroom with a candy bar.
“I want to see why we’ve gotten so far off track in academics and discipline,” Bonadiman said. “I’m just a guy who wants to see some things fixed.”
He feels it’s important that the district renews its emphasis on discipline and keeps its focus on academics and transparency rather than allow itself to become distracted by external philosophies.
In academics, he views increasing reading skills, especially among high school students, as a top priority.
He would also like to help the board become more available to parents.
Bonadiman has grandchildren attending Beaumont schools.
Editor’s note: The candidates for the Banning Unified School District Board of Education elections will be profiled in the Oct. 21, 2022, edition of Record Gazette.
