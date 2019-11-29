On Wednesday, Nov. 27 at approximately 8:15 a.m., the Beaumont Police Department was contacted by Loss Prevention employees from Walmart in the 1500 block of 2nd Street Marketplace. The Loss Prevention employees reported a shoplifting had just occurred in the store and they had the description of the suspect and vehicle as it was leaving the area.
Officers arrived in the area and located a vehicle matching the suspect vehicle description. Officers conducted an investigative traffic stop and contacted the driver, Charles Robinson, Jr., age 40, of Hemet, who was identified as being on probation as well as having five misdemeanor warrants for his arrest. The passenger was identified as Diana Renee Roberts, age 34 of Temecula, who also had two misdemeanor warrants for her arrest.
Officers conducted a search of the vehicle and located numerous forged checks, credit cards and identification belonging to various individuals, counterfeit U.S. currency, narcotics and drug paraphernalia.
Both subjects were subsequently arrested and booked at Smith Correctional Facility in Banning for the outstanding warrants, as well as additional charges of forgery, fraud, possession of narcotics and paraphernalia, as well as violation of probation.
This case is still under investigation, if anyone has additional information please contact the On-Duty Watch Commander at 951-769-8500. Information can also be provided anonymously by emailing crimetips@beaumontpd.org.
