On July 16, around 10:21 a.m, officers from the Banning Police Department responded to suspicious circumstances involving a female victim being treated at San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital.
The victim reported to officers that she had been drugged and held against her will, and she escaped to get medical treatment.
A follow-up investigation lead to the identification of a suspect in the 2500 block of W. Nicolet Street, in Banning.
On July 20, with the assistance of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department Special Enforcement Bureau, members of the Banning Police Department Detective Bureau served a search warrant at the identified address and took Scott Lapresle, 56, and Kody Ganzer, a 26-year-old female, into custody.
During the execution of the search warrant Banning Police Detectives recovered several firearms and additional evidence related to the investigation.
Lapresle was later booked for several violations including: attempted murder, making criminal threats, false imprisonment, and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearms; he is being held on $1,000,000 bail.
Ganzer was later booked for false imprisonment and is being held on $10,000 bail.
Banning Police Chief Matthew Hamner said, “Again, I am very proud of the work our officers do, day in and day out. They arrest violent criminals and confiscate deadly weapons to make our community safer. I want the community to know that they have officers putting their lives on the line to keep them out of harm’s way so they can go about their activities with their friends and families and feel safe.” Any information or inquires contacted the Banning Police Department at (951) 922-3170.
