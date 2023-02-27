Beaumont has once again invested in lobbying services.
Maximum terms for federal lobbying contracts with the city are five years: lobbying firms advocate on behalf of the needs of the city, and the protection of its interests at the federal and state levels, as well as with various agencies and congressional committees.
To rank the three proposals submitted to the city — which included proposals from Washington, D.C-based Telegraph Avenue Advisors and Newport, Calif.-based Townsend Public Affairs, the latter of which served as Beaumont’s last lobbying firm — staff used a matrix based on each firm’s experience, familiarity with city, county and state procedures, references and cost, among other factors.
Councilman Lloyd White told lobbyist David Turch, who flew in from Washington to be at the Feb. 21 meeting, that, in reference to lobbying firms in general, “You folks have multiple clients that all have similar interests. Sometimes I feel we’re not the most important client, and we’re just one of many clients,” adding “it’s important to me that we’re one of your more important clients.”
Turch told him, “I think if you weren’t important to me, I wouldn’t be here this evening. I would pledge to you right now that communication is not going to be a difficulty. This is government. We will win for you, because I can’t think of a case in three decades in this business that we’ve lost.”
Turch promised to make his firm’s responsiveness to the city’s needs personal. He assured them that “I’m good at asking, I’m good at begging. I’m even good at groveling.”
“True lobbyist,” Mayor Julio Martinez joked.
“I’ll get the answer for you. I won’t know it immediately, but in the meantime, I’ll put you in touch with the person who is actually dealing with the issue, and they’re going to give you a rundown right now of what your position is, and whether or not you’re going to get whatever it is you want — it’s not necessarily always money. Sometimes it’s regulatory relief, or a regulatory addition,” Turch said.
He said that representing nearby cities such as Calimesa was more of an advantage than an impediment, since federal agencies seem to prioritize services that benefit a region, rather than a single city.
City Manager Elizabeth Gibbs expanded upon White’s concerns, saying, “If you have two cities that are clients of yours, and we have competing interests, how do you handle representing both to the best of your ability as our lobbyist?”
Turch explained, “We have a formal written policy in the firm about conflict of interest. When we see that there will be an apparent conflict between any two of our clients, we notify both of you … and we’ll tell you what side we’re going to take,” though, in the three decades of his firm’s existence, it’s happened only once, involving private sector clients who were dealing with the Department of Defense, according to Turch, and he pointed out that neighboring cities to Beaumont tend to share similar interests, particularly when it comes to transportation and health and safety concerns.
“Let’s make that pie bigger, as opposed to ‘Let’s get our little piece out of this,’” he said.
White indicated that the last time the city worked with a lobbying firm was probably back in 2015 or 2016.
“I really want you to be enthused about what we’re doing,” Turch told the council.
Councilman Mike Lara motioned to accept the contract with Washington, D.C.-based David Turch and Associates for federal lobbying services for $87,000 annually for the next five years, at $7,520 per month, seconded by Councilwoman Jessica Voigt.
The agreement passed unanimously.
Deputy City Manager Christina Taylor told the council that they would immediately begin working with getting information to the lobbyists regarding funding windows that recently opened at the state level.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.