COVID-19 in California by the numbers

There have been six deaths (including one non-California resident). 335 positive cases: six cases age 0-17; 210 cases age 18-64; 116 cases age 65 and over; three cases unknown.

24 cases of positive tests related to federal repatriation flights.

311 cases not related to repatriation flights: 70 are travel-related; 68 are person to person; 82 are from community transmission; 91 cases are under investigation.

11,700 people who returned to the U.S. through SFO or LAX are self-monitoring.

Statistics on COVID-19 are from the California Department of Public Health.

