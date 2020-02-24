Tow truck driver struck on shoulder; suffers major injuries

At around 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 23 a car traveling southbound on SR-79 at an unsafe speed for the weather conditions, lost control, collided with the concrete median wall, which then propelled the car onto the right shoulder striking a tow truck.
Prior to the accident at approximately 9:55 a.m., Officer S. Rivera of the San Gorgonio Pass area CHP received a call of a solo vehicle roll-over traffic collision on SR-79 southbound, south of California Avenue.
After responding and investigating the incident, Officer Rivera determined that there were no injuries and called for a tow truck to recover the overturned vehicle.
Statewide Towing arrived at the location a short time later and parked on the right shoulder just ahead of Officer Rivera’s patrol vehicle.
The tow driver, 49-year-old Enrique Ramirez Sanchez of Banning, exited his truck and was in the process of preparing for the recovery, standing on the left side of his vehicle when the car, a white Toyota Corolla driven by 29-year-old Marcella Carranza of Riverside, approached the scene of the previous accident where she lost control and stuck Sanchez and the left side of his truck.
Sanchez sustained major injuries as a result of the collision and was transported to the Riverside University Health Systems Hospital by American Medical Response.
Both SR-79 southbound lanes were closed for approximately one hour and forty-five minutes for the investigation. Alcohol and drugs have been ruled out as contributing factors in the cause of this collision. This traffic collision is still under active investigation and is subject to change.
For further information, telephone interviews, and/or questions contact Public Information Officer Matt Napier at (951) 769-2000 ext. 238, or after hours at 916-407-7511.
