Top 10 at Beaumont High School Class of 2021

Beaumont High School recognizes its Top 10 graduating seniors of the Class of 2021. They will celebrate their accolades at their in-person commencement on June 4. While the final grades have not all been compiled — and grade point averages could shift slightly — these were the class standings as mid-May.

1 Braden Michael Claus

Braden Claus is this year’s valedictorian, graduating with a g.p.a. of 4.489. He heads to USC to study political science. During his time at BHS, he starred as Ren in the school’s production of “Footloose,” and was the scarecrow in the “Wizard of Oz.” He was involved in Link Crew and the National Honor Society, and interned at the Banning Justice Center, reviewing cases.

2 Claudine Joice Arriola Uychocde

The Class of 2021’s salutatorian Claudine Uychocde heads to Loma Linda University to study nursing. A member of the National Honor Society, Claudine was also involved with Link Crew, Best Buddies, and sang in choir.

3 Jesse Christopher David

Jesse David heads to the University of California, Irvine to study pharmaceutical sciences. He was vice president of the National Honor Society, and participated in Link Crew and the Interact Club. He was a volunteer at the Desert Regional Medical Center.

4 Kathryn Delaney Hutchinson

Kathryn Hutchinson was a varsity swimmer and captain of the girls water polo team. She will study molecular biology at California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. She served as co-chair of the National Honor Society’s scholarship committee, and participated in the Red Cross Club and MEChA. She was part of the dual immersion program since kindergarten. She served as president of the DI Club, and will graduate with a Seal of Biliteracy, as well as a Seal of Multiliteracy. Kathryn was voted by her classmates to most likely change the world."

5 Jacob Anthony Torres

Jacob Torres will prepare for a career as a pediatrician, starting with his studies in biology at UCLA. He was involved in the National Honor Society and Link Crew. He was a defender on the soccer team, and ran varsity track. He was involved in the state Chicano Latino Youth Leadership Program, and served on the California Scholarship Federation, and was president of MEChA. He served as secretary for the Red Cross Club. He did all that while working two jobs, as a detailer at Gerber Collision, and as a host for IHOP.

6 Camille Faith De los reyes

Camille De los reyes served as president of AVID, and was secretary of the California Scholarship Federation. She was the IOP representative to the National Honor Society. She was involved in Link Crew, was a volunteer at Loma Linda University Medical Center, and initiated a campaign of supportive letter-writing for employees of San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital. She will study public health at the University of California, Irvine.

6 Samuel Reantaso

Samuel Reantaso was president of ASB and served as the sophomore class president. He was the treasurer for the National Honor Society, and was involved in the American Red Cross Club and was treasurer of the Best Buddies program. He volunteered for St. Kateri Tekakwitha Church. While working two jobs at Inn & Out and Raising Cane’s, he got accepted to UCLA, where he will study biology and business and economics.

8 Taketo Chen

Taketo Chen was treasurer of the National Honor Society. He was involved in Link Crew and Interact. He will study pharmaceutical sciences at the University of California, San Diego.

8 Kayla Renee Helmick

Kayla Helmick graduates with a Seal of Biliteracy, and will study nursing at California State University, San Bernardino.

10 Caitleen Jeanne Nana Pastor

Caitleen Pastor has been accepted to the University of California, Irvine, where she will study nursing. At BHS she was events coordinator for ASB, and served as secretary of the National Honor Society; she was secretary of the Environmental Club, and played varsity volleyball.