Top 10 at Banning High School Class of 2021

Banning High School recognizes its Top 10 seniors for the Class of 2021. Not all grades have been finalized leading up to their June 17 in-person commencement, and rankings could potentially shift, but as of mid-may, these were the class standings.

1 Nicholas Frey

With a weighted grade point average of 4.553, Nicholas Frey is the Class of 2021’s valedictorian. He will take his talents to the University of California, Irvine to study physics. He was a Gates Scholarship semifinalist. Nicholas helped establish the Creative Writers Guild, and was vice president of the Table Top Club, which he co-founded. He was a volunteer timekeeper for the swim team, ran track, and was involved in the National Honor Society.

2 Jacqueline Marquez-Ornelas

Jacqueline Marquez heads to the University of California, Irvine to study biology, psychology and criminology. She hopes to become a lawyer. She was involved in the National Honor Society, Link Crew, Spanish Club, Key Club and the Solar Boat program, and played varsity tennis.

3 Ismael Avila

Ismael Avila was co-founder of the Table Top Club, as well as the Alive Club, which he served as president. He was vice president of the National Honor Society. He was a finalist for the Chapman University Holocaust Art Contest. He was a volunteer at The Rock Church and World Outreach Center in San Bernardino. Ismael will attend the University of California, Davis to study molecular and medical microbiology.

4 Shane Mitchell LeGue

Shane Mitchell is a co-founder of the Table Top Club, was a candidate for the Rotary Youth Leadership Award, and was an editor for the B-News. He was involved in the National Honor Society and the Creative Writers Guild. He will attend the University of California, Davis to study cinema and visual media.

5 Daisy Fernandez

Daisy Fernandez will attend Riverside Community College to attain an associate’s degree in nursing. She was an ASB commissioner of academics, and was involved in the Key Club and Link Crew. She served as president of the Asian American Club.

6 Caillou Yang

Caillou Yang was involved in the Dual Immersion program and enrolled in classes at Mt. San Jacinto College, and is graduating a year early. He was involved in the National Honor Society and Key Club. He has been accepted to the University of Las Vegas, where he will study pre-nursing.

7 Marlene Miranda

Marlene Miranda was a Dell Scholar who is heading to the University of California, Irvine, and plans to prepare for a career in medicine, dentistry or veterinary fields. She is part of the National Honor Society, and has been involved in the Spanish Club, Debate Club, Key Club, Link Crew and Solar Boat program.

8 Alina Yang

Alina Yang was a JV volleyball player who was active in the Banning Laos Evangelical Church. She participated in the Upward Bound program. She will study psychology at the University of California, Riverside.

9 Jose Carrillo

Jose Carrillo ran track and was a JV soccer player who is heading to the University of California, Davis to study biomedical engineering. He served as president of Link Crew and vice president of the Alive Club. He volunteered as a waterboy for the girls soccer team, and performed community service with Cross Point Community Church in Rialto.

10 Kimberly Calderon

Kimberly Calderon will attend the University of California, Riverside to study cell molecular and developmental biology, while double majoring in biochemistry. She was a varsity water polo player, and was active with the Solar Boat program, the Spanish Club and Key Club, and served as secretary for the National Honor Society.