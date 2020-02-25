As of Feb. 24, those coming into this country seeking citizenship will be screened based on age, ability to work, and evidence that they will not need to seek long-term medical care or financial welfare.
Ismael Diaz, a coordinator for the non-profit Training Occupational Development Educating Communities (TODEC) addressed a handful of guests during a workshop at Banning High School, who had come to encourage those who benefit from the nation’s Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) immigration policy to take advantage of TODEC’s expertise and services.
TODEC representatives believe that the U.S. is “winding down the DACA program,” as its future hangs on a pending Supreme Court decision.
TODEC provides free legal consultation and screening services to those seeking a pathway to citizenship, as well as application assistance, legal representation and citizenship preparation.
Costs for applying for the citizenship test are not cheap, and start at $725.
Fees for naturalization are anticipated to rise from $640 to $1,170.
Diaz explained some of the qualifications and programs available for those affected by DACA.
Those who have entered the U.S. legally and have five years’-worth of permanent residency status are eligible to apply for citizenship (those who have married a U.S. citizen qualify in three years).
Tests for citizenship are offered in a person’s native language.
Diaz said that older immigrants who have been in America for a long time and qualify for social security tend to avoid going through the process of citizenship; Diaz explained that social security benefits increase with citizenship.
Diaz said that federal laws trump state laws, and permanent residents fall under the purview of federal law: a permanent resident caught with marijuana — despite the fact that cannabis is legal in California — could encounter legal problems if confronted by federal agents.
“Don’t post pictures or things on social media that could incriminate you, because authorities will look for that,” Diaz warned.
For DACA students aspiring to head to college and are worried about financial assistance, Diaz pointed out that California’s Dream Act offers similar amenities for financial relief as federal financial aid to undocumented students who have been in high school for at least three years.
Diaz highlighted Senate Bill 1159 that gives career licenses for professions ranging from dentistry to law to undocumented residents serving in California.
Diaz touched upon what to do if agents from Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) make an appearance.
“You have to tell them your real name, but you do not have to answer where you’re from or any other questions,” Diaz said. “ICE must have a judicial — not an ICE-specific — warrant, which should show at the top that it is a judicial warrant signed by a judge. Do not open your door. The moment you let them in, you’ve given them a legal right to enter. If they show up at your workplace, do not run — do not give them a reason to apprehend you. For all you know, they’re there for somebody else.”
According to Diaz, Assembly Bill 450 requires that ICE provides an employer a 72-hour notice that they will be coming to that location to request work documentation.
In California, the state allows undocumented persons to drive with a license that is not applicable outside the state, and cannot be used at facilities where federal agents screen visitors for identification, such as at airports.
Diaz urged those in attendance to participate in the upcoming census that begins April 1.
He took questions and responded in English and Spanish to concerns and technical inquiries.
To reach a TODEC representative, call (951) 943-1955.
Staff Writer David James Heiss may be reached at dheiss@recordgazette.net , or by calling (951) 849-4586 x114.
