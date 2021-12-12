BY DAVID JAMES HEISS
Record Gazette
At Chris Ashton’s family Christmas tree corral, a lot of locals who have been coming to him for a decade appreciate the fresh cut trees he ships in from Oregon.
Eighty percent of his customers tend to be repeat visitors, he says.
The trees are literally fresh-cut: Noble and Douglas firs each sit in their own stand of water. As soon as a customer claims the one that will grace their home, he buzzes the bottom of the trunk with a chainsaw, and trims back any branches that will make their experience more convenient.
He accepts Venmo, in addition to credit and cash.
Melanie Avakian, owner of Action True Value at 10223 Beaumont Ave. in Cherry Valley, near where Ashton lives and runs his Enlighten Dogs training facility, hosts Ashton’s Christmas Tree Farm in the back lot of her store.
Avakian says she likes the added element of commerce and community that it adds.
Ashton originally ran his venue at his Cherry Valley home for six years, moved it to the Shell gas station down the road for a couple of years, and debuted his venture at Action True Value this year.
A customer carrying her baby wanted to know “What kind is the most fragrant?”
Ashton answered “The Douglas firs, but they’re also the most fragile. The Nobles have a good smell, too.”
“Right when they come, I give them a fresh cut,” Ashton explains in a moment when customers were busy browsing. “We baby them” (meaning the trees).
Prices for shorter trees seemed to start around $45, though most trees sold at Ashton’s were in the $110-120 range.
The family-run tree farm is open seven days a week until Dec. 18; hours are Monday through Friday from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. A fenced in area showcases goats and chickens for those who want to pet animals.
In addition to Ashton’s Family Tree Farm, Walmart has some lonely looking trees wrapped up in mesh in front of their garden center in Beaumont; prices there start at $55 for 5 to 6-foot-tall Noble firs, or $50 for 6 to 7-foot-tall Douglases.
Home Depot in Beaumont has Nordman and Douglas firs as well, starting at $49.98 for 6 to 7-foot Douglas firs.
Soffels Christmas Tree Farm at 32575 Yucaipa Blvd. and at their primary location at 1545 San Bernardino Ave. in Redlands operates from 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekends.
Visitors can cut their own, or select pre-cut trees at Greenspot Farm at 10133 Ward Way in Mentone, where, usually starting at the beginning of October, visitors can reserve their trees ahead of time.
Greenspot Farms is open every day 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., and offers lighted hayrides for $10 for kids and $15 for adults from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., and Santa visits 4 to 8 p.m. on weekdays and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekends.
Through Dec. 23, Live Oak Canyon on the outskirts of Yucaipa at 32335 Live Oak Canyon Rd. in Redlands is open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m to 10 p.m., and Sunday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Pre-cut trees there start around $65. There are rides available with paid admission, and Santa visits after 5 p.m.
