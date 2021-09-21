With nearly one in 10 workers unemployed in Riverside County, business leaders and hospitality giants from the greater Coachella Valley will showcase thousands of jobs at an online employment expo on Thursday (Sept. 23) from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Digital booths and online chat rooms at the free employment event will connect hospitality, health and government-sector employers to prospective employees.
Officials say the number of available jobs will help local workers whose federal pandemic unemployment benefits expired earlier this month.
“We have 96 businesses and counting signed up for our Valley-wide Employment Expo, one of the largest job fairs in the Coachella Valley,” said Riverside County Fourth District Supervisor V. Manuel Perez. “We know that local businesses are struggling to fill all of their openings, and many residents who lost jobs during the coronavirus pandemic are looking for opportunities for careers. Ultimately, there is dignity in work, providing for family and contributing to society. Please join us.”
The event will also include opportunities in law enforcement, and thousands of home health care positions are available through the county’s In-Home Supportive Services program.
“We have a significant and growing need for people who want to help seniors and disabled individuals live safely in their homes, especially in our desert communities. This event is a great chance for job seekers to meet prospective employers, get their questions answered and submit their applications during the event,” said Eva Krottmayer, executive director of IHSS Public Authority, which recruits and trains caregivers.
About 34,000 caregivers help 40,000 county seniors and people with disabilities.
Riverside County Workforce Development partners with the Department of Public Social Services to host the job fair. Interested applicants can register at www.desertjobexpo.com. Resumes are not required but are encouraged.
