On September 10, 2020 the third victim from a shooting that occurred on Aug. 30,

at the San Gorgonio Memorial Park Cemetery, elevating the incident to a triple homicide.

The victims were identified as Theresa Sanchez, 42, of Banning, Felicia

McCafferty, 48, of Banning and James Lara, 53, of Banning.

All three were shot while attending a graveside memorial at Summit Cemetery District.

Several suspects have been arrested in connection with the murders and are awaiting extradition back to California for court proceedings.

The Banning Police Department is asking anyone who may have additional information

regarding this case to contact the Banning Police Department Detective Bureau at (951) 922-3170.

