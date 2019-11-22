A corps of volunteers regularly work out of First Missionary Baptist Church’s clothing closet and food pantry.
Husband and wife team of Brian and Caryn Chambers was at Morongo Casino, Resort & Spa Monday morning to give those volunteers a reprieve, and pick up 60 turkeys on the Banning church’s behalf during the tribe’s 34th annual turkey giveaway.
“We’re here, so they can continue doing what they do” back at the church without interruption, Mr. Chambers said.
According to Mrs. Chambers, “We’ll be giving out turkeys to many of the clients we service, as well as to some of our members who are in need.”
It is a tradition that First Missionary Baptist has been taking advantage of “for many years,” she said. “With this, we can do so much more.”
Mr. Chambers was all smiles as he waited for Morongo to give them their distribution.
“It’s great to have such a great resource, especially at this time of year,” he said. “We’re really grateful.”
According to Morongo Community Outreach Assistant Michelle Harris, the tribe increased the number of turkeys being given away this year by 25 percent.
Morongo will give away 12,500 turkeys to regional nonprofits as far as Los Angeles, where the Union Rescue Mission of L.A. was among recipients.
The tribe does not give turkeys directly to individuals; rather, in late spring (the deadline to apply this year is May 2, 2020) a committee reviews applications from nonprofits that serve the needy.
A few local schools were among those receiving turkeys.
Since a Hoffer Elementary School parent is a member of the tribe, a dozen turkeys are destined as prizes for that school’s turkey trot in Banning, according to Principal Matt Beilstein.
“It’s much appreciated. It’s wonderful what they do: Morongo’s always been supportive of our community and of our students,” Beilstein said.
At Cabazon Elementary School, kindergarten teacher Kathryn Kaiser and colleague fourth-grade teacher Pamela Valencia make sure they never miss the application deadline.
This year, Morongo provided each of the school’s 250 households with a free Thanksgiving day turkey.
“We have 300 students at Cabazon; a few of them are part of the same households,” Kaiser said, “and most of them are in a low-income area. We are so appreciative of this amazing gift. We couldn’t do this without the partnership of Morongo.”
Volunteers were busy packing turkeys Monday and Tuesday that had been shipped to the reservation in four refrigerated trucks over the weekend.
They would be distributed to 113 nonprofits from around Southern California, including food pantries and veterans groups to homeless shelters and churches as far as Indio and Desert Hot Springs, and Temecula to San Bernardino.
Pastor Victor Archuleta of Victor Outreach Church in Banning said that the 200 turkeys provided to his organization was “a tremendous blessing.”
“Having a reliable partner during the holidays gives our church and members hope as we serve families in our San Gorgonio Pass communities,” Achuleta said.
The tribe was proud to be in a position to provide for the community that surrounds it.
“We’re giving back to the community. Morongo has always been a part of that: sharing from our family to yours,” said outreach assistant Harris, echoing a slogan emblazoned on volunteer T-shirts. “It’s amazing to see all of our volunteers in action” preparing the turkeys for delivery.
Staff Writer David James Heiss may be reached at dheiss@recordgazette.net , or by calling (951) 849-4586 x114.
