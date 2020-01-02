The 11th annual Pass area Veterans Expo will be taking place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday Jan. 25 at Beaumont City Hall, 550 E. Sixth St. in Beaumont.
The event is an opportunity for veterans and military personnel from all branches to talk to vendors about resources available to them, including education and benefits.
It also gives family members the chance to learn what is available to them as survivors.
The event draws between 400 to 600 people.
The morning begins with the Beaumont High School Junior ROTC and the Pledge of Allegiance.
This year, scheduled speakers include Congressman Raul Ruiz, who represents the 36th Congressional District, and Riverside County Supervisor Jeff Hewitt, who represents District 5.
Ruiz presents medals and Purple Hearts to veterans and their families for their service to our country.
There are 45,000 veterans in the San Gorgonio Pass area and two million veterans in California.
In the United States, there are 20 million veterans.
The Veterans Expo committee meets the third Thursday of the month at 9 a.m. at the civic center. The group is led by Anita Worthen, a military widow and co-founder of the Expo.
The committee is comprised of the cities of Banning and Beaumont, county of Riverside and representatives from Congress, Senate and Assembly.
This year, the Life Stream blood mobile and the Mount San Jacinto Community College mobile unit will be on hand.
There also are mini-workshops, with topics including homeless female veterans and Riverside National Cemetery burial guidelines.
Each year, Perricone Juice provides orange juice and the Sand Trap Sports Bar and Grill supplies free hot dogs and buns.
The general public is welcome and the event is free.
And there also is free bottled water.
For more information, call (951) 768-9858 or email: abirdr82@aol.com.
