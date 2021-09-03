BY DAVID JAMES HEISS
At its annual State of the City reception, Beaumont celebrated its efforts to expand services, begin capital improvement projects, and fostered municipal partnerships.
The city also bestowed kudos to Beaumont Cherry Valley Dental and the Beaumont-Cherry Valley Recreation and Park District as recipients of this year’s City Beautification Awards.
And the city congratulated its Public Safety Hero Honorees for 2021: Beaumont Police Department Officer Jake Clark, CalFire Engineer Paramedic Ryan Dutton, CHP Officer Ben Bolon, and Cpl Mark Rodriguez of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
The event, co-hosted by the Beaumont Chamber of Commerce, was held at the Albert A. Chatigny Sr. Community Center on Aug. 25.
Mayor Mike Lara offered an overview of what the city has been up to, and offered insight as to what to anticipate in the coming months.
In the five years he initially served as mayor, Lara pointed out “We worked through a very dark time in our city’s history,” referencing an epoch when corrupt city administrators had been finagling the city’s finances, causing Beaumont to receive scrutiny from the likes of the FBI and the Securities and Exchange Commission, leading to the arrest of several city officials, including its city manager, police chief and city attorney.
The city had to recover from poor handling of fiscal and operational management, Lara pointed out, and his administration had to come up with its own vision for the city as it emerged from an $11 million deficit, while reestablishing the public’s faith in city government.
Proudly, he explained “Today, we have a vision to improve the quality of life” and focus on progress, bolstered by a now balanced budget, healthy capital improvement plan, and sound fiscal sustainability.
More than 4,000 jobs have been added in the city through companies such as Wolverine Worldwide, Rudolph Foods and Amazon.
Since 2017 the city has provided property tax or community facilities district fees relief for nearly 90 percent of property owners through fee reductions and refinancing — collectively saving property owners nearly $6 million.
As part of its capital improvement efforts, the city has improved 79 lane miles of street improvements (Beaumont has 282 lane miles of city streets).
The city has finished its first phase of the Potrero Interchange, adding acceleration and deceleration lanes along Western Knolls Avenue. Once the city comes up with additional funding, the on and off ramps will be added.
The city is preparing to extend 2nd Street between Highland Springs and Pennsylvania avenues, and will widen that street to help reduce congestion along Highland Springs.
In partnership with various agencies, traffic lights along Highland Springs Avenue should be converted to a more efficient signal timing plan, expected to be completed around the holidays.
The city is working to come up with a downtown strategy that will make that corridor pedestrian-friendly, with the idea of making it a destination.
Its Police Department handled 27,485 calls for service.
The department has added a canine division, and in the past eight months has hired nine additional officers, including a school resource officer and a crisis intervention specialist.
The city has begun the process of developing a new Police Department headquarters, to be built adjacent to where the new Fire Department will be constructed along Potrero Boulevard.
During the pandemic, Beaumont assured accessibility and stimulus, Lara said, extending online access to permitting services, scheduling inspections and submitting and reviewing documents.
The city awarded $37,500 in Citizens with Household Grants, and issued $123,000 in grants to Beaumont-based businesses to alleviate pandemic-related impacts.
Lara stepped aside for a moment to let each council member have a video cameo: Rey Santos discussed the street improvements; Julio Martinez talked about progress of city park upgrades and renovations; Lloyd White gave an update on the Pennsylvania Avenue widening project; and David Fenn offered an overview of the planned public safety complex.
