A notice sent out to residents of The Lakes Assisted Living & Memory Care retirement facility in Banning warning that residents had been exposed to the coronavirus.
A preliminary memo dated July 3 issued by The Lakes declared “At this time, in our community, we do not have any confirmed cases of COVID-19, nor do we have anyone exhibiting signs or symptoms. Do not panic: you are in our hands and we are here to keep you all safe and healthy.”
The memo starts out explaining that staff were notified of a resident potentially having been exposed to the virus while receiving services at The Huntress Salon in Beaumont.
Late last week, county Senior Public Information Specialist Jose Arballo said that information that, at the time was already several days old, “fewer than 11” people had tested positive for COVID-19 at The Lakes, which included staff and residents.
Arballo said that a skilled nursing facilities and outreach support team (SOS) had been dispatched and visited the facility several times, and will be conducting further tests.
On April 27 the Riverside University Health System reported confirmed cases of coronavirus at several skilled nursing facilities, including the Highland Springs Care Center in Beaumont, affecting 47 patients and 20 staff.
The Lakes Assisted Living & Memory Care at 5801 Sun Lakes Blvd. is operated by Gig Harbor, Wash.-based Careage Healthcare, and is owned by BHO, LLC.
Careage CEO David Feeney explains that his organization “does not have an outbreak at this time.”
One resident who was tested positive has been confined to a hospital, Feeney says, and a few staff members who also tested positive have been isolated and not on campus.
“I would not call that an outbreak of our community,” Feeney clarifies.
He says that the county’s SOS team has been dispatched regularly to The Lakes for weekly monitoring.
Feeney says that The Lakes is taking stringent measures to mitigate COVID-19 from creating an outbreak, from controlling who drives in through the front gate to temperature checks of all residents and personnel entering the buildings, which includes a specialized memory care residential center.
“Residents are independent and entitled to come and go from our building at-will,” Feeney says. “When someone is identified as being positive for something like COVID-19, we send out a general letter to all families and staff to alert them, even if it’s an isolated incident, and take any number of checks and balances to prevent potential spread as best we can.”
Staff Writer David James Heiss may be reached at dheiss@recordgazette.net, or by calling (951) 849-4586 x114.
