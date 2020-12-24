SWAT dispatched to Banning after man holds woman at gunpoint

Police logs

On Dec. 22 around 3:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to the Hampton Inn hotel, located at 6071 Joshua Palmer Way in Banning for a report of a female subject who was beaten and held at gunpoint by her boyfriend, according to a Banning Police Department press release.

Officers arrived and contacted the victim who reported that her boyfriend, who was identified as

Alfredo Guerrero was inside of a hotel room armed with a firearm.

According to the victim, Guerrero beat her, threatened her life and pointed the firearm at her.

The victim was held against her will before she was able to escape the room and call for police assistance.

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department Swat team responded and executed a search warrant for the location.

Alfredo Guerrero was taken into custody and booked into the Larry Smith Correctional Facility without further incident.

The Banning Police Department is asking anyone who may have additional information in regard to this case to contact the Banning Police Department Detective Bureau at (951) 922-3170.

