On Tuesday, May 31, Banning Police Department arrest two suspects found in a vehicle believed to be stolen out of Inglewood, Calif.
According to a police department press release, at approximately 2 a.m., Banning patrol officers conducted a vehicle check on a suspicious vehicle parked behind a closed business in the 1900 block of W. Ramsey Street.
During the investigation officers identified the occupants of the vehicle as 31-year-old Werner Steven Bonilla Reyes (aka Mario Hernandez), of Los Angeles and 28-year-old Patsy Uribe, of Banning. Officers located drug paraphernalia, controlled substances, tools and a stolen electric bicycle inside the vehicle. The located tools were those commonly used to commit vehicle theft and catalytic converter theft.
Further investigation revealed that the vehicle had been stolen out of Inglewood, Calif., and had not yet been reported to law enforcement.
Charges of possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of burglary tools, possession of a controlled substance and possession of controlled substance paraphernalia will be sought for Reyes while a charge of possession of controlled substance paraphernalia will be sought for Uribe, according to the police report.
