tools and paraphernalia

Drug paraphernalia and tools commonly used for catalytic converter theft ceased by Banning patrol officers during a suspicious vehicle check.

 Photo courtesy of Banning Police Department

On Tuesday, May 31, Banning Police Department arrest two suspects found in a vehicle believed to be stolen out of Inglewood, Calif.

According to a police department press release, at approximately 2 a.m., Banning patrol officers conducted a vehicle check on a suspicious vehicle parked behind a closed business in the 1900 block of W. Ramsey Street.

During the investigation officers identified the occupants of the vehicle as 31-year-old Werner Steven Bonilla Reyes (aka Mario Hernandez), of Los Angeles and 28-year-old Patsy Uribe, of Banning. Officers located drug paraphernalia, controlled substances, tools and a stolen electric bicycle inside the vehicle. The located tools were those commonly used to commit vehicle theft and catalytic converter theft.

Further investigation revealed that the vehicle had been stolen out of Inglewood, Calif., and had not yet been reported to law enforcement.

Charges of possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of burglary tools, possession of a controlled substance and possession of controlled substance paraphernalia will be sought for Reyes while a charge of possession of controlled substance paraphernalia will be sought for Uribe, according to the police report.

0
0
0
0
1

Tags

More from this section

County invests in Pass area’s infrastructure

County invests in Pass area’s infrastructure

Guests at the PassEDA’s Tuesday morning, May 31, visitation by County Supervisor Jeff Hewitt at Noble Creek Community Center in Beaumont got a rundown of some of the projects being overseen by county departments in transportation, planning, and flood control and water conservation.

Grandave Studios could involve two large warehouses

Grandave Studios could involve two large warehouses

In the latest chapter involving Grandave Studios and its quest to find a home at the Banning Municipal Airport, has entered a new phase, this one involving an exclusive negotiation with a large logistics developer that could include construction of two warehouse-type logistics centers of 1 m…