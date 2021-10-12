On Saturday, Oct. 9 shortly after 2:30 p.m., Banning Police responded to a disturbance in the 6200 block of W. Ramsey Street.
The reporting party claimed that there was a black man inside the location who was trying to commit a robbery, and that two employees inside the business were possibly being held as hostages.
Several minutes later the employees were able run out of the business uninjured.
The suspect refused to come out of the business and the Riverside County Sheriff’s
SWAT team arrived and took tactical command to apprehend the suspect, and after a standoff that lasted several hours, the suspect was taken into custody without further incident.
Neither the suspect, identified by authorities as 49 year-old Ndiko Jamal Sims of Banning, nor officers involved in the arrest were harmed.
Sims booked at Smith Correctional Facility in Banning in lieu of bail for robbery and false imprisonment.
Banning Police Department requests that anyone who may have additional information in-
regards to the incident to contact the Banning Police Department Detective Bureau at (951) 922-3170.
