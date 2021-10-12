On Sept. 14 shortly after 7:30 a.m. Banning Police Department was dispatched to the Holiday Inn Express at 3020 W. Ramsey St. to check on a man slumped over the wheel of a running vehicle in the parking lot of the hotel.
Officers observed a handgun inside the vehicle, near the subject’s leg. While identifying themselves as police officers and safely removing the firearm from the subject’s possession, the subject woke up and attempted to flee.
The male rammed his vehicle into a patrol vehicle occupied by an officer.
The man fled the area, and a vehicle pursuit was initiated.
The suspect committed several vehicle code violations, including driving the wrong way and speeding. The pursuit concluded when the subject crashed his vehicle through fences at a residence in the unincorporated area of Cherry Valley, who then fled on foot.
Despite a search of the area by members of the Banning Police Department, Riverside County Sheriff’s Department, Riverside County Central Probation Accountability and Compliance Team (PACT), and Riverside County District Attorney’s Office Riverside Auto-Theft Interdiction Detail (RAID), the subject could not be found.
The vehicle driven by the suspect was determined to be stolen and the subject had a stolen firearm, illegal narcotics, and other stolen property in his possession.
The investigation was continued by the Banning Police Department and the Riverside County Central PACT.
PACT investigators were able to identify 28 year-old Jessie Robey as the suspect involved in the incident.
PACT Investigators were able to track down Robey, and with the assistance of the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office Gang Impact Team (GIT), Robey was taken into custody in Yucaipa on Oct. 12.
Robey was arrested for an unrelated felony warrant and several violations, including the violations assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer, convicted felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a controlled substance while armed, evading a peace officer, and violation of felony probation.
