Suspect in 2018 shooting in Banning arrested

On Friday Dec. 28, 2018 Banning Police Department received 911 calls reporting a shooting that just occurred to the front of a liquor store located in the 300 Block of East Ramsey Street in Banning.
Officers arrived and discovered two subjects down, later identified as Alex Marcotte and Dylan Artea.
Both victims were transported to Desert Regional Medical Center, where Marcotte later succumbed to his injuries.
During the course of the investigation detectives were able to identify the suspect in the case as being 22 year-old Brody Baca of Banning.
After extensive investigation a manhunt ensued. Banning Police Department detectives, working with the Riverside County District Attorney’s Gang Impact Team and the United States Marshals worked tirelessly to locate Baca, who had fled the country.
On April 14, 2021 Baca was located and arrested. He was booked into jail and is currently awaiting extradition.
The Banning Police Department is asking anyone who may have additional information in regards to this case to contact the Banning Police Department Detective Bureau at (951) 922-3170.
