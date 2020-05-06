Suspect fleeing hit-and-run collision crashes, kills passenger; arrested for DUI

On May 4, Jose Angel Perez, 18, of Lomita was driving a 1999 Chevrolet Tahoe on SR-60 around 11 a.m. in the Badlands when he was involved in a minor collision with another vehicle.
Perez fled the scene and did not stop with the other involved vehicle.
Perez exited the freeway onto Gilman Springs Road Eastbound and accelerated to a high rate of speed, according to witnesses.
According to the San Gorgonio Pass area Highway Patrol, preliminary investigation indicates, while fleeing the prior collision, Perez made an unsafe turning movement onto the dirt shoulder on the right side of the roadway, just east of Kevin Road.
Perez corrected back onto the roadway but was unable to maintain control of the vehicle.
The vehicle then rolled over several times, ejecting passengers Catalina Raquel Esteves, 17, of Calimesa and Christopher Sanchez, 18, of Fontana before coming to rest on the right shoulder.
All three occupants were transported to Riverside University Health Systems Hospital.
Esteves was pronounced dead shortly after her arrival to the hospital. The driver and passenger sustained minor injuries.
According to the CHP, the driver was determined to be under the influence of Marijuana and subsequently arrested for driving under the influence. Gross vehicular manslaughter, and reckless driving causing death or injury and was booked into the Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility in Banning.
For further information, telephone interviews, and/or questions contact Public Information Officer Matt Napier at (951) 769-2000, ext. 238, or after hours at (916) 407-7511.
