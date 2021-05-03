On the morning of May 1 Banning Police Department was called in regards to a robbery at U.S. Bank at 300 South Highland Springs Blvd.
A suspect entered the bank and produced a note demanding money while concealing his other hand as if he was armed.
The teller fearing for their safety complied with the suspect’s demands and the suspect fled the location in a blue mini cooper.
The Banning Police Department Detective Bureau responded to the scene and assumed the investigation.
While investigating the robbery, Hemet Police Department Detectives advised they had a similar bank robbery on April 28, and the suspect matched the description of their suspect.
Hemet Police Department, Cathedral City Police Department and Banning Police worked together to locate identity and arrest the suspect, who was later identified as Aaron Sterling Gefrerer.
Grefrerer was booked into the Riverside County Jail for bank robbery on May 2.
The Banning Police Department is asking anyone who may have additional information in regards to this case to contact the Banning Police Department Detective Bureau at (951) 922-3170.
