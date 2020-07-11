On June 25 at approximately 12:30 p.m., Banning Police Department Detectives received notification from Riverside County Sheriff’s Department Warrants Division that Hijinio Arroyo was detained in San Diego County.
Detectives had been actively investigating a child molestation case that occurred over several counties in southern California, involving a young female child.
Arroyo was detained by U.S. Border and Customs Agents, who advised they located suspect Hijinio Arroyo, attempting to cross the southern border.
Arroyo, 44 years YOA of Glendora, was wanted in connection with several counts of Lewd and Lascivious Acts of a minor child that spanned from Riverside County to Los Angeles County.
Detectives responded and took Arroyo into custody.
Arroyo was later transported and booked into the Larry Smith Correctional Facility in the city of Banning.
“I want to commend the tireless efforts of our detective bureau for the work in capturing this suspect and for the cooperation of the U.S. Border and Customs Agents. The Banning PD works hard everyday to ensure everyone’s safety especially children,” said Chief Matthew Hamner.
The Banning Police Department is asking anyone who may have additional information in regard to this case to contact the Banning Police Department Detective Bureau at (951) 922-3170.
