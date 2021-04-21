Rene Leonel Robles

Rene Leonel Robles

On Feb. 6 Banning Police Department received a report that Rene Leonel Robles Cerna of Banning had been sexually assaulting a special needs woman over a period of several years.

On April 20 Banning Police Department placed him under arrest for rape of a victim incapable of providing consent, sodomy and kidnapping.

Cerna was booked into the Larry Smith Correctional Facility.

Banning Police Department is asking anyone who may have additional information in regards to this case to contact the Detective Bureau at (951) 922- 3170.

