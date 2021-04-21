On Feb. 6 Banning Police Department received a report that Rene Leonel Robles Cerna of Banning had been sexually assaulting a special needs woman over a period of several years.
On April 20 Banning Police Department placed him under arrest for rape of a victim incapable of providing consent, sodomy and kidnapping.
Cerna was booked into the Larry Smith Correctional Facility.
Banning Police Department is asking anyone who may have additional information in regards to this case to contact the Detective Bureau at (951) 922- 3170.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Advertising. Advertising in comments is not permitted.