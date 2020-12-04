On Dec.3 Banning Police Detectives assisted by the Riverside County Gang Impact Team in arresting Hugo Daniel Ponce Santillan, 36,of Perris for lewd acts against a child.
During the course of the investigation detectives discovered there may be additional victims and are asking for the public’s help.
If you know anyone that fell victim to the suspect, Banning Police Department is asking anyone who may have additional information to contact the Banning Police Department Detective Bureau at (951) 922-3170.
