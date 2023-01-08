Support for local hospital and tribe included in omnibus bill

A couple of Pass area entities will benefit from the $1.7 billion funding package that was signed by President Biden at the end of last month, as the omnibus bill includes funding for San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital and the Morongo Band of Mission Indians.
It also includes funding for the Indian Health Service that Biden had promised to include during a summit earlier last month in Washington, D.C., which was attended by Morongo tribal Chairman Charles Martin, and received support from Congressman Dr. Raul Ruiz.
Investments included in the Dec. 29, 2022 package benefit several projects in Ruiz’s 36th District: the crisis at the Salton Sea; increased funding for mental health programs for law enforcement officers; clean water access in Hemet and the Eastern Coachella Valley; road and bridge improvements in Indio and Desert Hot Springs; and expansion of clean transportation and access to child care throughout the Inland Empire.
A significant portion of funding toward the Pass area includes $1 million to construct a fire station on 4.116 acres east of Malki Road in the southeast portion of the Morongo Indian Reservation.
That project includes the construction of a building to house fire engines and a second firehouse equipped with office space, sleeping quarters and kitchen space, as the current Morongo fire station is at least 30 years old and was never intended to serve in its current capacity, and is not properly equipped to accommodate its staff.
A new station would increase efficacy and bring the Morongo Fire Department into compliance with National Fire Protection Association standards, while improving emergency response times by at least three minutes, according to Morongo.
“The current Morongo Fire Station is more than 30 years old and no longer fully serves the needs of the tribe and the surrounding communities. The new state-of-the-art fire station will improve average response times, include bunk space for our firefighters on overnight shifts, and will enable us to better serve both the tribe and the surrounding community. I want to sincerely thank Congressman Ruiz for supporting and championing this community project – it will make a real difference for both our tribe and all communities in the Pass,” said Tribal Chairman Charles Martin.
Another portion of funding earmarked for the Pass area is the inclusion of $452,000 to purchase two pieces of equipment for San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital, including the purchase of a $170,000 portable x-ray unit, and a $282,000 mobile C-arm fluoroscopy unit to provide imaging services in the operation room.
Technical support for the current x-ray unit is no longer available, since the product has been discontinued; and the existing C-arm is inefficient in handling cases with large volumes of images, and has issues with overheating.
“Congressman Ruiz’s office has been very supportive of San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital, particularly during the pandemic,” said hospital CEO Steve Barron. “His office talked to me several times a month to see how they could support our hospital during a very difficult time. We are grateful for the community grant that will fund much-needed imaging equipment and support the high-quality care we provide.”
Elsewhere in Southern California, the legislation also includes Ruiz’s bills to rename the La Quinta and a Palm Springs post offices in honor of fallen Marine Cpl. Hunter Lopez and Agua Caliente Tribal Chairman Richard Milanovich, respectively.
The omnibus expands the Bureau of Reclamation’s ability to carry out projects at the Salton Sea and allow the agency to partner with local actors and enter into grants, contracts, or cooperative agreements
Additionally, Ruiz led efforts to increase funding for the Law Enforcement Mental Health and Wellness Act Grant program under the Department of Justice. Working closely with local law enforcement, Ruiz successfully secured a $10 million investment for the program. After meeting with local law enforcement in the wake of Palm Springs Officers Zerebny and Vega’s deaths, Ruiz has worked to increase funding for the program by $8 million.
And, it includes the Physician Wellness Program Act, a bill that expands access to hospital-based mental health care programs created to give providers the mental health and wellness resources they need.
“This is good news for our local economy and communities. With the $21 million in federal funding that I secured, local families from Hemet to Coachella to Blythe will see critical projects move forward that will drive economic development and strengthen our infrastructure,” Ruiz said. “I am also thrilled to see the House send my bills that will honor the legacies of Cpl. Hunter Lopez and Agua Caliente Tribal Chairman Richard Milanovich to President Biden’s desk. Along with my provisions to bolster the federal response to the crisis at the Salton Sea and increase mental health funding for our local law enforcement, this year’s funding package will make a positive difference in the lives of my constituents.”
Dr. Matthew Chang of Riverside University Health System expressed gratitude for Ruiz’s help in getting funding included within the omnibus bill.
“We are grateful to Congressman Ruiz for his help securing resources for critical mental health services in the Coachella Valley,” Chang said. “Congressman Ruiz’s efforts in securing funds for the Coachella Recovery Village will help connect those in need with vital behavioral health, substance use services, and housing.”
Staff Writer David James Heiss may be reached at dheiss@recordgazette.net, and messages may be left at (951) 849-4586 x114.
