Nearly 100 people gathered in the Sun Lakes ballroom last March, just days before the pandemic was announced, to see a presentation regarding a potential development across the street from the country club retirement community.
Phoenix-based LGE Design & Build and Scottsdale, Ariz.-based The McRae Group showed examples of previous projects they have worked on, and, according to Rush, “was one of the first meetings I’d been at where the developer actually got a standing ovation.”
The city conducted a hearing in regards to changes for a specific plan amendment and a zone change, as well as a compilation of environmental impact reports that concern the 47.1 undeveloped acres just east of The Lakes Assisted Living retirement facility on Sun Lakes Boulevard.
Until the Dec. 8 Banning city council meeting, the land had been designated as a retail zone, intended for the likes of an auto dealership or auto mall, according to Banning’s Community Development Director Adam Rush, who noted, “That has not come to fruition in about 20 years. The property owner who has owned the property for over a decade has been frustrated with the inability to get something going on the property, so we came up with the idea of a specific plan amendment,” a city-initiated process that began nearly 18 months ago.
While The McRae Group is the property’s owner, the city is the applicant for the specific plan amendment, and funded the process, which is to be developed by Phoenix-based LGE Design & Build.
According to Rush, LGE Design & Build could potentially become the property owner.
The property’s specific plan has already had four previous amendments that were part of a 964-acre specific plan area that was originally adopted in February 1983.
The last amendment to the plan offered planning area boundaries for auto sales-related businesses, but according to the city, lacked “sufficient appeal within the auto retail sales market, and the land had remained undeveloped” ever since, instead inviting venues for illegal dumping and transient activity.
According to city staff, the site “remains an attractive nuisance in its undeveloped state,” and a reimagining of its uses could reinvigorate investment there.
What is being billed as the Sun Lakes Village North specific plan and land use plan portrays a 30.22-acre business and warehouse district, a 10.06-acre office and professional space district, and a 6.83-acre retail and service district.
A professional services district could host medical offices, services, restaurants, hotels and indoor recreational facilities, and public storage; conditional uses could include brew pubs, pet boarding, day cares, hospitals, colleges, and faith-based entities.
The retail district would offer shopping venues, bars, banks, gyms, salons, dry cleaning, yoga studios, dental offices and coffee shops.
A business and warehouse district would provide for corporate offices, e-commerce distribution centers, and general warehousing; and with conditional use permits, provide space for hospitals, trade schools and colleges.
Construction within the retail and service district would be required to be completed prior to occupancy of any businesses within the business and warehouse district in order to ensure that smaller commercial buildings within the retail district would have a buffer, and could be screened from the larger buildings in the business and warehouse district.
“This is staff’s best recommendation of what will hopefully facilitate development. We’re looking long-term for opportunities down the line,” Rush said.
City Council approved the resolutions and amendment changes unanimously.
