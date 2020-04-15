Beaumont High School seniors will be able to graduate with the grades they have earned as credit through March 13, the day that the Riverside county school districts closed down due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Those credits will go toward a full semester for students, said Tony Knapp, assistant superintendent for instructional support services.
“Our goal is that every student has an opportunity to graduate that is a senior and our goal is to make that happen,” Knapp said during Tuesday night’s virtual school board meeting.
Students also can do distance learning, said Ebon Brown, Chief Innovation Officer.
Seniors can finish their third quarter report cards and also do additional work, Brown said.
School board president Susie Lara said that distance learning is not mandated by the school district because all students may not have access to WiFi.
Families are dealing with both parents working so there is no one to supervise the student at home or if they are younger, there Is no day care.
Trustee David Sanchez questioned about the school calendar being cut short and how parents could contact the district if they wanted their child held back for this school year.
Knapp said that parents can contact the site administrators.
The district will look at every situation individually and also talk to teachers, who can determine if the child needs to repeat the school year.
Sanchez said there are benchmarks for certain grades, such as kindergarten, which is looking at emotional stability.
Third grade focuses on reading skills and fifth graders need to be ready to move on to sixth grade.
Sanchez said that it also is important to remember that a lot of schools took on overflow students.
Brown said that distance learning started two weeks ago
Virtual lessons are held twice a day, five days a week. Brown said that 350 teachers are participating in the distance learning.
