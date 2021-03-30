BY DAVID JAMES HEISS
Record Gazette
Motivational speaker Tyler Durman’s assembly was not typical: his audience was relatively quiet, and yet he was enthusiastic despite not having the luxury of being in front of 1,000 middle school kids in a multipurpose room.
Instead, he had a silent crowd of pages of kids watching online in a Zoom presentation.
He is the author of “Counterintuitive: What 4 Million Teenagers Wish We Knew.”
“It’s like just you and me hanging out. I love this,” Durman said.
His presentation focused on a former student that he had encountered during one of his talks, referred to as “Joe.”
Joe was allegedly able to remember everyone’s names and anything about them.
He was a popular kid, and all the girls were enthralled by him.
Durman tried to greet Joe after that particular assembly, but Joe was flanked by admirers.
It would take awhile to get through to him.
One day this popular young man, who seemed to have everything going for him, reached out to Durman.
He called Durman one day to say that he needed help, and was audibly trying not to cry.
According to Durman, Joe’s only words were “I need help; I’ve messed my life up, because of the pain.”
“This guy’s life seemed amazing,” Durman recalls, and yet “he was so overwhelmed with the pain in his life. He didn’t understand a simple phrase: we need each other.”
“No one’s perfect, but we all try to pretend we are,” Durman said. “I love getting older. No matter who I meet, I realized that nobody is perfect. I don’t have to pretend that I’m perfect, because I know no one is perfect … It’s ok that we need each other.”
Joe had all this pain in his heart, Durman said. “He should have taken all that pain, grabbed it and brought it to the front of his heart and talked to someone about what was going on. I found out he never told anyone. He shoved that pain in the back of his heart, walked around pretending everything was ok, but was living with all this pain.”
Durman cautioned students that “If we don’t get it out in a healthy way, it grows and grows and bursts out of our life in a destructive way. He started making bad choices.”
His choices involved alcohol, stopped doing homework, and started cutting school.
It all began because he thought he had to live life handling everything on his own.
“We all want a great story,” Durman said. “Joe had been making bad choices, but he was moonwalking in the wrong direction and realizes he’s ruined relationships with his dad and his girlfriend, and was kicked off the spring football team.”
No matter how many bad choices you make, it’s never too late to change direction, Durman said.
Joe opened up to a friend, and to his favorite teacher. One step at a time, Joe was able to turn his life around.
After Joe graduated from high school, he called Durman again. He was still trying to salvage the relationship with his dad, and chose to enter the Army.
Six months later he called again, excited — to announce he was invited to be a member of the Green Berets.
Joe gave Durman permission to relate his story, under the condition that Durman include the message: “No matter how many mistakes you’ve made or how hard things in life are, even if you have a bad beginning, you don’t have to have a bad ending.”
“He wanted you to know, your choices write your story. You still get to write an amazing story,” Durman said. “I’m so proud of Joe and was so glad to meet him.
Whatever you’re going through you don’t have to do it alone, even in quarantine.”
The Beaumont school district contracted Durbin’s firm $10,500 to provide 11 online presentations over the course of three days.
Staff Writer David James Heiss may be reached at dheiss@recordgazette.net , and messages may be left at (951) 849-4586 x114.
