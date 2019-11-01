BY JULIE FARREN
Record Gazette
Strong winds in the San Gorgonio Pass area and other cities in Riverside county have prompted Southern California Edison to implement public safety power shutoffs to reduce wildfire risks.
SCE provides information on its website for customers affected by the power shutoffs.
The site is updated each day with the areas affected.
Edison said in a press release that the shutoffs are necessary due to strong winds, high temperatures and dry vegetation.
Power lines can fall or spark, creating a wildfire.
Edison also said that low humidity is another consideration along with possible fire threat to electric infrastructure and a public safety risk.
Power shut offs are temporary and customers are being notified two days in advance either through email, text or a phone call.
Power will be restored after circuits and lines are inspected. Customers will be notified by Edison.
On Wednesday, Oct. 30, some of the affected areas in the San Gorgonio Pass were the Desert Hills Outlets in Cabazon and some areas in Banning and Beaumont.
SCE’s social media channels and website are being updated each day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.