A couple of snafus resulted in the postponement for approval of a giant electronic billboard along the freeway in Banning.
The city was initially under the impression that the 80-foot tall A-frame sign approved for 583 W. Livingston St. would not be able to promote alcohol, strip clubs or mud wrestling events.
At the May 12 city council’s public hearing on the matter, questions were raised regarding stipulations that had been added to the city’s agreement with Corona-based AMG Sign Co., which the company was hoping the city would remove from the agreement.
For one, a $50,000 annual economic development impact fee that seemed to arbitrarily tacked on to the agreement was not part of the initial discussions with the city.
The company also opposed allowing the city to censor the sign’s content.
First Amendment rights would create a challenge if the city felt obligated to monitor the content of a private company’s signage.
AMG Sign Co. was concerned that strictly prohibiting some content would limit its ability to attract clients from the Palm Springs area, or from casinos that like to promote their events.
And city council members were curious as to how providing a $18,000 discount for Banning Chamber of Commerce members to advertise on the sign would benefit any local company, since even at that 50 percent discount, most companies in Banning do not have that kind of advertising budget.
AMG Sign Co. was also trying to have the city omit a condition that, once their 10-year agreement with the city concluded, would require the company to remove the sign.
The conditional use permit for the sign has already been approved.
Removal of the electronic billboard
A 10-year agreement between the city and AMG Sign Co. would provide free eight-second promotions of city-related events or programs that benefit nonprofit programs with the city of Banning.
All billboards set up in Banning, electronic or otherwise, have that obligation built in as a stipulation for approval of their construction.
At the public hearing, the sign company opposed a requirement to remove its sign post after the city’s agreement runs out in 10 years, if the company did not renew its agreement with the city.
The city seems to have retracted that request: once the 10-year agreement concludes, the sign company can continue to conduct its advertising without any committing any further special treatment to the city.
Councilman David Happe was concerned that the benefits to the city are diminished if the company does not extend its agreement to provide free public service announcements, saying “There’s no impetus for them to continue after 10 years. They can go on their merry way to advertise as they please,” which the City Attorney Kevin Ennis confirmed, noting that once the sign is built, and after the 10-year agreement subsides, “They get to keep their sign indefinitely” per the agreement.
Company representative Paul Fisher, who called in to the meeting, said that they “have no problem extending development agreements and benefits to the city after 10 years,” explaining that the company’s concern was more “about recouping investment within 10 years,” and that soliciting advertising would take at least five years to land enough revenue just to break even.
Economic development fee inclusion
According to City Manager Doug Schulze, a stipulation that he assumes was added to the agreement by city staff after it was already approved, called for AMG Sign Co. to pay an annual $50,000 economic development impact fee that would have gone to the city’s general fund.
Banning Chamber of Commerce President Robert Ybarra, who called in to the meeting, called that fee “overreaching.”
“The city’s not putting any money into this sign, and AMG’s spending over a million dollars to have it put in,” Ybarra said. He advocated the indirect economic benefits the city will also benefit from by having AMG post free public service announcements for concerts, events such as Stagecoach Days, and other events that bring visitors to the city. “We want to encourage business to come to our town, not price them out with these ridiculous fees.”
AMG Sign Co. representative Paul Fisher reiterated concerns about recouping the $1 million in costs associated with erecting an electronic sign, pointing out that “It’s an investment in Banning. We’re hoping to create synergy” by providing a venue for out-of-town and sometimes regional enterprises that will likely take advantage of the sign’s location just north overlooking the I-10 freeway.
Concerns over ‘questionable’ content
The city initially expressed a desire to prohibit AMG Sign Co. from displaying promotional material that might cater to gentlemen’s clubs, endorsing alcohol or tobacco products, and, specifically, mud wrestling.
The agreement no longer reflects those restrictions.
Through a revision, AMG Sign Co. claims it will be careful about screening for any “reasonably sexually explicit or pornographic” content.
The agreement, however, limits the city’s ability to object to what is advertised.
Nothing in the agreement prevents advertising of cannabis-related businesses or activities.
AMG Sign Co. representative Paul Fisher explained that “The difficulty we had was that anything objectionable could be removed” under the agreement before it was revised. “I don’t think the city wants to be in a position of controlling content, because it gets into First Amendment problems as a governmental agency.”
Further, he noted, “If we can’t sign contracts with entertainment” venues out of concern that the city might interfere with the company’s ability to post the advertisements, it could reduce the number of businesses willing to advertise with them.
Special or preferential priority for advertising
Councilman David Happe pointed out that the original agreement with AMG Sign Co. and the city indicated that any Banning Chamber of Commerce member with revenues under $1 million could advertise on their proposed electronic sign for a discount.
That meant 50 percent off the $32,000 price tag.
The latest incarnation of the agreement claimed that the chamber of commerce would select a “member in good standing” each month and offer them the discounted spot on the billboard.
Happe, owner of The Station Taphouse Bar & Grill in Banning “might” have an advertising budget (pre-COVID 19 era) of $2,000 at the most.
He questioned how realistic it was that any business in Banning could benefit from a $16,000 eight-second spot that could run a couple times a minute.
He also expressed concern that the chamber got to select one of its members to take advantage of the program, eliminating that discounted opportunity for any other chamber member.
Having the chamber choose a member at its discretion was cause for consternation: “I have a real problem with that,” Happe said. “I would hope they pick me — I’m sure they would — I’m a great guy, but it’s only 12 a year. So there’s got to be at least 13 great businesses that would want to advertise” annually. Further, $18,000 is not a small business proposition. This is not going to help small businesses in town.”
Banning chamber President Robert Ybarra said that AMC Sign Co. was willing to split up those $18,000 discounted eight-second spots between 60 advertisers, making their individual costs $300 for each participating chamber of commerce members, making it more palatable.
According to Community Development Director Adam Rush, the advertising rates for AMC Sign Co. were in line with other companies offering similar services elsewhere, and that the economic benefit to the city, at a minimum, was $16,000 a month.
AMC Sign Co. representative Paul Fisher believes advertising from the sign will increase Banning’s sales tax base by 30 percent.
He told city council that, in his experience, those who advertise on an electronic sign such as his can anticipate sales increasing by a third.
The city council voted to have the hearing continued to the May 26 council meeting, in which the agreement would clearly allow for more than one chamber member a month (with annual revenues under $1 million) to benefit from its discounted rates; include terms for renewals to enable the city to continue to enjoy public service announcements once the agreement ends in 10 years;
Staff Writer David James Heiss may be reached at dheiss@recordgazette.net , or by calling (951) 849-4856 x114.
