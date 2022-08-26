At least 800 households responded to surveys soliciting input for the design of Beaumont’s Stewart Park, most from the city itself, along with input from visitors — particularly attendees at the city’s Fourth of July event.
Beaumont has been working with PlaceWorks, which has an office in Ontario, to engineer the landscaping and amenities that the city will consider as it revamps the park.
PlaceWorks will incorporate the survey’s results into the next phase of planning the reimagining of the park.
The number one amenity people expect if they are to visit Stewart Park would be restrooms, which Community Services Director Doug Story attributed to families with small children expressing a strong message that it is a high priority.
“What really began to float to the surface were the types of amenities our community wants to see here,” he told the city council at its Aug. 16 meeting.
Priorities focused on the main attraction features, specifically playgrounds and splash pads.
“People really want a park that’s designed for them to be able to just go and enjoy a nice, landscaped area; to have nice grass to lay out in and put out a picnic blanket, or to have their kids be able to run and play with the balls.”
Respondents want a “well-maintained, usable park,” Story said.
Walking trails were a priority, along with picnic and barbecue spots and plenty of parking.
Residents strongly feel that shade structures should be provided at the playgrounds, and that the playgrounds should be accessible to people of all ages and abilities, with plenty of seating availability.
People were not as concerned as to whether or not the park’s amenities and landscaping prioritized water efficiency.
They also were indifferent as to whether the skate park should be expanded.
Nor were they as concerned as to whether a permanent amphitheater would be built to replace the demolished Pavilion stage — though more people would be supportive of those measures than opposed to them.
The intent was not to simply reflect the desires of the city’s staff or the elected officials, but to “really begin to stand behind what the community wants here,” Story said, including incorporating tributes to the Stewart sisters who inspired the park’s name; reflecting elements of the area’s indigenous cultures; agricultural heritage, including the Cherry Festival; the natural elements themselves, specifically the wind and the mountains; and something to acknowledge Tracy Caldwell Dyson, the Beaumont High School alumna who became one of America’s astronauts.
Residents requested that the city consider opportunities for movie nights at the park; arts and crafts workshops; holiday events such as a New Year’s ball drop or Easter or Halloween activities; food festivals and market night programs; fitness camps; arts festivals; as well as Black history, Hawaiian-themed and Latin American festivals.
A proposed gaga ball pit received little interest.
Council member David Fenn suggested incorporating a festive lights theme to draw evening walkers to the park, and to maybe include a future parade route to pass by the park.
Councilman Julio Martinez stressed the city’s need to figure out what the park’s inclusion of the Cherry Festival will be, since some of the design elements do not fit in with Cherry Festival uses.
He threw out potentially working with the Beaumont-Cherry Valley Recreation and Park District to utilize some of their spaces, or the Beaumont Sports Park, where the city is considering installing artificial turf, suggesting that an alternative location would not disrupt the planned Stewart Park landscaping.
He conducted his own informal survey on the skate park, and discovered that it simply could use some upgrading, but was of adequate size for the population that currently uses it.
Story assured the council that members of the planning agency came out to the Cherry Festival in June to witness “the enormity” of the event, so they can confidently incorporate the festival into their plans.
Councilman Mike Lara suggested looking into automated restrooms that would require less maintenance.
Lara inquired about water maintenance, as state regulations may dictate some of the design’s elements.
Councilman Rey Santos supported seeing the Cherry Festival consider other spaces where the event can expand, rather than being “confined to the area we have,” insisting that “I’m not pushing them out.”
He said he would like to see movies, art festivals and market nights at a fully landscaped park, and he also recommended upgrading the skate park.
Mayor Lloyd White wanted to know how many people expressed interest in seeing something replace the Plunge, the former community pool.
According to Story, 7 percent of respondents made mention of a pool.
White said that he had approached Beaumont-Cherry Valley Recreation and Park District and noted that their facilities are not suited to host the Cherry Festival.
He supported working with a temporary stage “to give a lot more room to doing the walks” and other proposed amenities. He also recommended parking that could aid in making the planned downtown corridor “walkable.”
Alternative designs should begin circulating this fall. The city anticipates that, assuming a yearlong design and construction process, a revamped Stewart Park could be opened by fall of 2023.
