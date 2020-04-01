Effective today, April 1, Stater Bros. has temporarily suspended customers using reusable bags for
groceries until further notice.
Guests may still purchase Stater Bros. bags for 10 cents each.
Items will be placed in the grocery cart so customers can bag their own food and supplies.
