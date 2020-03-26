Effective Thursday, March 26, all 169 Stater Bros. Markets locations will open their doors from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. to provide seniors, 65 and over, a safe and less crowded shopping environment.
“The Centers for Disease Control has reported that seniors are more vulnerable to the coronavirus,” stated Stater Bros. CEO Pete Van Helden. “We are now able to safely open our doors an hour earlier to offer an exclusive shopping experience for our seniors,” Van Helden added.
In addition, Stater Bros. Markets continues its increased daily cleaning routine of sanitizing
frequently touched surfaces like check stands, drinking fountains, door handles, shopping carts, payment keypads, and restrooms.
This guidance is based on CDC recommendations.
Stater Bros. Markets is currently operating daily from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., with 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. dedicated exclusively for senior shoppers.
