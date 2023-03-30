State loosens water-use regulations

On Friday, March 24, Gov. Gavin Newsom, in the wake of a sustained series of snow- and rainstorms, rolled back several drought restrictions while maintaining others to protect regions that are more dependent on groundwater and therefore slower to recover from drought conditions of the past three years.
Newsom made the announcement the same day that the California Department of Water Resources (DWR) announced that, due to consistent winter storms and near record snowpack, it is forecast to increase State Water Project deliveries this year. DWR now expects to deliver to participating water agencies 75 percent of requested water supplies, up from the 35 percent announced in February. This is the highest SWP allocation since 2017. It represents an increase of 1.7 million additional acre-feet of water for the 29 public water agencies serving 27 million Californians.
“California continues to experience weather whiplash, going from extreme drought to at least 19 atmospheric rivers since late December. It really demonstrates that in times of plenty, we need to move as much water into storage as is feasible,” stated DWR Director Karla Nemeth in a press release. “We’ve been able to manage the system to the benefit of communities, agriculture and the environment. It’s certainly been a welcome improvement following the three driest years on record for California.”
California has been in a state of emergency since 2021 when Newsom passed a series of executive orders containing water-use restrictions meant to mitigate the effects of the drought.
According to the DWR, further adjustments in forecasted SWP deliveries are likely to come, following a scheduled snow survey at Phillips Station near Lake Tahoe on Monday, April 3.
Many of the state’s key reservoirs are at or have surpassed water storage capacity.
DWR also expects the San Luis Reservoir in Merced County to be at capacity at end the water year, April 1. Lake Oroville, the SWP’s largest reservoir, is at 120 percent its average and is releasing water to reduce flood risk during the spring snowmelt.
While surface water and snowpack levels are high, groundwater water levels take longer to recover, making some regions slower to recover from the drought.
The Colorado River Basin is still in the midst of a 23-year drought, according to the DWR.
The governor’s new order brings the following changes to water-use regulations:
• Ends the voluntary 15 percent water conservation target, while continuing to encourage that Californians make conservation a way of life;
• Ends the requirement that local water agencies implement level 2 of their drought contingency plans;
• Maintains the ban on wasteful water uses, such as watering ornamental grass on commercial properties;
• Preserves all current emergency orders focused on groundwater supply, where the effects of the multi-year drought continue to be devastating;
• Maintains orders focused on specific watersheds that have not benefited as much from recent rains, including the Klamath River and Colorado River basins, which both remain in drought;
• Retains a state of emergency for all 58 counties to allow for drought response and recovery efforts to continue.
“We’re all in this together, and this state has taken extraordinary actions to get us to this point. The weather whiplash we’ve experienced in the past few months makes it crystal clear that Californians and our water system have to adapt to increasingly extreme swings between drought and flood,” Newsom stated. “As we welcome this relief from the drought, we must remain focused on continuing our all-of-the-above approach to future-proofing California’s water supply.”
Since Newsom announced the 15 percent voluntary conservation goal, Californians conserved 600,000 acre-feet of water – representing 1.2 million households’ yearly usage.
