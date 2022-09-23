This month, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed into law bills to enact protections for Californians during extreme weather. It is following a heat wave in the state with five of the new laws centering on mitigating climate change, heat waves and injecting funding into clean energy resources.
The $315 million over the next two years will advance Newsom’s Extreme Heat Action plan in order to protect communities and the economy from the effects of rising climate changes. Newsom’s office released a statement saying, “Heat wave events are among the deadliest consequences of climate change.”
“California is taking aggressive action to combat the climate crisis and build resilience in our most vulnerable communities, including a comprehensive strategy to protect Californians from extreme heat. With lives and livelihoods on the line, we cannot afford to delay,” stated Newsom.
September is on record for being one of the hottest and longest heat waves for California. Nearly 54 million people were under heat warnings and advisories this past week as temperature records hit an all-time high. On Sept. 6, Sacramento was 116 degrees, breaking a 97-year-old record and Salt Lake City tied its all-time high temperature at 107 degrees on Sept. 7.
Scientists state climate change will continue to make weather more extreme and wildfires more frequent and destructive. In the last five years, California has experienced the largest and most destructive fires in the state, according to the Insurance Information Institute’s website. In 2021, California was listed as the state with the highest risk for wildfires with 9,260 fires on record and 2,233,666 acres burned by wildfires making California number one in both categories for the top 10 states for wildfires and acres burned.
The five new laws will take affect later this year and in the coming years:
AB 2238 - This law will create the nation’s first extreme heat advance warning and ranking system which is meant to better prepare communities for incoming heat waves. The law requires the state’s department of insurance to develop statewide extreme heat ranking systems in coordination with the state’s Integrated Climate Adaptation and Resiliency Program, as well as the state’s public health and insurance departments.
Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara, who sponsored this bill said, “Ranking heat waves will be a powerful new tool to protect all Californians alongside Gov. Newsom’s Extreme Heat Action Plan.”
AB 209 - This law is meant to boost access to clean energy resources and make them more reliable and affordable for consumers. Programs under this law will focus on building decarbonization, industrial decarbonization, strategic energy reliability resources, off-shore wind infrastructure, equitable access to solar and storage systems, and long duration storage projects.
AB 1643 - This law will create an advisory committee to study the effects of extreme heat on California’s workers, businesses and economy. The study group will look at economic losses, injuries and illnesses, as well as methods of minimizing the effect of heat on workers.
AB 2420 - This law will develop guidance to protect pregnant workers who work outdoors from extreme heat. It also became the first law in the nation to direct the state health department to review and research the impacts of heat waves on perinatal health.
AB 852 - This law allows cities and counties to create “climate resilience districts,” which will be given funds to invest in programs that mitigate the effects of extreme heat, drought, wildfire and other climate impacts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.