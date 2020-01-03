2020 ushers in a new era of more protections and laws in California, and it can be daunting to keep track of all of the new oversight and what that means for you and the community.
Gov. Gavin Newsom signed close to 1,200 new laws that will take affect this year; not all will take affect on Jan. 1.
We’ve compiled a list of some of the need-to-know laws.
Workplace
• SB 3: Minimum wage — The minimum wage in California will increase by one dollar to $12 an hour for workers at companies with 25 or fewer employees and to $13 an hour for workers at larger companies. The minimum wage will peak at $15 an hour in 2023.
• AB 5: Independent workers — Under AB-5, workers would be considered employees and not independent contractors if the employer controls the work, directs them in the course of their work or if the worker’s job is part of a company’s core business model. It will give laborers in California more rights on the job, access to more benefits and a more stable workplace.
• AB 6: Workplace harassment complaints — Extends time limit to file complaint of workplace harassment or discrimination with the state Dept. of Fair Employment & Housing from 1 year to 3.
• SB 188: Crown Act— California becomes the first state to ban workplace and school discrimination based on a person’s natural hairstyle or hair texture, historically associated with race. This bill could change workplace standards.
• SB 142: Lactation accommodations — Expands requirements for lactation rooms in workplaces. This new law requires companies to provide appropriate lactation accommodations free of disturbances.
• AB 51: Arbitration agreements — Starting January 1, employers cannot force employees into mandatory dispute resolutions outside of court as a condition of having a job. The California Chamber of Commerce is currently challenging this law in court.
• SB 1343: Sexual harassment training — SB 1343 requires businesses with five or more employees to provide sexual harassment training to its employees within six months of being hired, and every two years after that.
• SB 83: Paid family leave — Benefits under Paid Family Leave will increase from six weeks to eight weeks starting on July 1, 2020.
• AB 539: Predatory lending — Californians who take out payday or installment loans of $2,500 to $9,999 will see interest rates capped at no more than 36 percent.
Housing
• AB 1482: Rent cap — For the next decade landlords will only be able to raise rent for an existing tenant by 5 percent plus inflation; and prohibits landlords from evicting tenants without just cause. The rent cap will initially only apply to California apartments built before 2004. Renters in cities with existing, stricter controls will keep them.
• SB 329: Housing voucher discrimination — Landlords can’t turn away a person whose rent will be partially paid with a Section 8 voucher.
• An existing law that was set to expire that requires 90 days’ notice to renters who are evicted from a foreclosed property will stay on the books.
• AB 68: Accessory dwelling units — Homeowners will have more flexibility to build small housing units on their properties.
Privacy
• AB 375: Online privacy — The law gives Internet users the right to know what data is collected, the right to reject the sale of your information and the right to delete your data.
Marriage
• SB 30: Domestic partnership expansion— This law allows heterosexual couples to register as domestic partners instead of getting married. This could help couples with combined higher incomes avoid the federal marriage tax penalty.
Education
• SB 419: School suspensions — Schools cannot suspend students in grades 4-8 for disrupting school activities or defying teachers and administrators. Students in grades K-3 already have this protection.
• SB 265: Lunch shaming — Children whose parents have unpaid school lunch bills won’t be denied access to an alternative meal selection.
• AB 711: Pupil records: name and gender changes — Schools must update records to accurately reflect a former student’s name or gender if changes have been made to the person’s official government I.D. Schools will have to reissue high school diplomas, GEDs and transcripts as needed.
Health
• SB 104: Healthcare for undocumented immigrants — This law expands the Medicaid program to include low-income adults age 25 or younger regardless of their immigration status.
• AB 2119: Transgender youth — Transgender youth in the foster care system will have access to appropriate health care. This law is the first in the country to include access to gender-affirming medical services, mental health counseling, hormone therapy and surgery.
• 2019-20 Budget will reintroduce Medi-Cal benefits — Allows adults enrolled in Medi-Cal to obtain several optional benefits that were eliminated during the recession, including audiology, incontinence creams and washes, eyeglasses, podiatry, speech therapy.
• SB 276 & SB 714: Narrows guidelines of medical exemptions — State health officials will now have a standardized form doctors will fill out for parents who want a medical exemption from vaccinations for their children.
• Californians will be individually mandated to have health insurance, similar to the federal Affordable Care Act. Californians who go without health insurance in 2020 will have to pay a penalty on their 2021 tax returns.
• SB 999: Access to birth control — Women seeking birth control pills through apps will no longer have to participate in video conferencing with a health professional before receiving a prescription.
• AB 45: Inmate copays — Inmates will no longer be charged copays for medical care of fees for medically necessary items.
• AB 619: Reusable food containers — Allows restaurant customers to bring — and eat with/from — their own food containers and silverware.
Criminal justice
• SB 439: Juvenile hall — Minors under 12 who commit nonviolent crimes will be released to his or her parent or legal guardian instead of being sent to juvenile hall. It does not apply to minors who commit murder, rape, or great bodily harm.
• SB 273: Domestic violence statute of limitations — Extends statute of limitations for domestic violence felonies from 3 years to 5.
•SB 310: Felons serving on juries — convicted felons who have completed their sentences, parole, probation and supervision will no longer be disqualified from serving as jurors.
• AB 218: Childhood sexual abuse statute of limitations — The state’s civil statute of limitations for childhood sexual abuse allegations has been extended for 14 additional years, allowing some to file claims up to age 40.
•AB 392: Limiting deadly force — Law enforcement officers can use deadly force only when it is “necessary in defense of human life.”
• AB 602: Deepfake pornography — Californians now have a civil cause of action against anyone who distributes a fake sex video or photo with his or her likeness.
Environment and Animals
• AB 1762: Dog areas — The California Department of Parks and Recreation has until July 1, 2020 to establish a comprehensive list of state parks that allow dogs, including the specific areas that allow dogs and the total miles of trails that are open to dogs.
• SB 167: Public safety power shutoffs — requires utilities like PG&E to come up with plans on reducing the negative impact of planned power shutoffs to first responders and people with disabilities.
• AB 1718: Smoking bans — Smoking is now illegal in most parts of California state parks and benches. Those who are caught smoking are subject to a $25 fine.
•AB 273: Fur trapping — Trapping animals for the sale or use of their fur is now illegal.
•SB 1249: Animal testing — Prohibits the sale of cosmetic products with ingredients that were tested on animals after January 1, 2020.
• SB 209: Wildfire warning center — Establishes a wildfire warning center to broaden the state's ability to predict and prepare for wildfire. The center would rely on a statewide network of automated weather stations and fire detection cameras.
Guns
• AB 61: Starting in September, employers, co-workers and teachers will be able to ask for a gun-violence restraining order against a person.
• AB 12: One-year gun seizures from those who are thought to pose a danger to themselves or others could be extended annually for up to five years. It takes effect Sept. 1.
• SB 61: Only Californians age 21 or over will be able to buy a semi-automatic rifle. In 2021, all Californians will be limited to buying one of the rifles per month.
• AB 164: A person banned from having a gun in another state can no longer legally possess one in California.
•SB 172: The owner of any unlocked gun taken out of a home by a child or a “prohibited person” can be charged with a crime and penalized with a 10-year ban on gun ownership.
•AB 1669: The fees Californians pay the state when purchasing a firearm will climb to $38.19.
Politics
• SB 72: Election Day Registration — Californians will be able to register to vote or change their party registration on Election Day in March and November at any local polling place.
• AB 1707: Smart phones in polling places — Allows voters to use handheld electronic devices to help them cast their ballots at polling places, as long as they don’t violate other election laws.
