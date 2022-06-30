After releasing the personal information of California’s conceal carry weapon (CCW) permit applicants, the California Department of Justice (DOJ) is advising CCW applicants to monitor their credit reports and be on the alert for fraud and identity theft.
The information was posted online on Monday, June 27, with the update of the department’s Firearms Dashboard Portal, according to a report released by the Department of Justice on Wednesday, June 29.
In the press release, the department stated that the data release was unintentional and that the data was removed from the website within 24 hours.
“This unauthorized release of personal information is unacceptable and falls far short of my expectations for this department,” said Attorney General Rob Bonta. “I immediately launched an investigation into how this occurred at the California Department of Justice and will take strong corrective measures where necessary. The California Department of Justice is entrusted to protect Californians and their data. We acknowledge the stress this may cause those individuals whose information was exposed. I am deeply disturbed and angered.”
The data included the names, dates of birth, genders, races, driver’s license numbers, addresses and criminal histories for individuals who were either granted or denied a CCW permit between 2011-21. (A CCW permit allows law-abiding citizens to legally carry a concealed weapon in public after undergoing safety and background checks.)
People who hold CCWs and were on the list include but are not limited to law enforcement officers, judges and people who are hiding from and/or are in need of protection from abusive family members, stalkers or others.
On Thursday, June 30, the Riverside County Sheriff’s department also issued an alert to CCW permit holders concerning the threats associated with the data release.
“Although we did not have any control over the information released, this data leak is concerning to us and we take it very seriously. The California State Sheriff’s Association (CSSA) has published a media report notifying everyone who has applied for a concealed carry weapon permit of the breach of personal data and the efforts to ensure an alarming incident like this does not happen again,” the sheriff’s department released stated. “The information was available on the portal for less than 24 hours before DOJ was notified of the data breach, but enough time for the information to be copied and posted on the Internet for others to see.”
“The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department is demanding a detailed and thorough investigation of the DOJ to determine the cause and reason this information was publicly released,” the sheriff’s department stated. “The safety and security of our community members is our highest priority and we are committed to holding DOJ accountable by demanding reassurance and a prevention plan that our citizens will not be endangered by future criminal or negligent data leaks.”
The sheriff’s department advised impacted permit holders to contact the Department of Justice through one of the contacts listed at oag.ca.gov/contact.
The Department of Justice advised CCW holders to take the following steps to protect their information:
• Monitor your credit. One of the best ways to protect yourself from identity theft is to monitor your credit history. To obtain free copies of your credit reports from the three major credit bureaus go to https://www.annualcreditreport.com.
• Consider placing a free credit freeze on your credit report. Identity thieves will not be able to open a new credit account in your name while the freeze is in place. You can place a credit freeze by contacting each of the three major credit bureaus:
o Equifax: https://www.equifax.com/personal/credit-report-services/credit-freeze/; (888) 766-0008
o Experian: https://www.experian.com/freeze/center.html; (888) 397-3742
o TransUnion: https://www.transunion.com/credit-freeze; (800) 680-7289
• Place a fraud alert on your credit report. A fraud alert helps protect you against the possibility of someone opening new credit accounts in your name. A fraud alert lasts 90 days and can be renewed. To post a fraud alert on your credit file, you must contact one of the three major credit reporting agencies listed above. Keep in mind that if place a fraud alert with any one of the three major credit reporting agencies, the alert will be automatically added by the other two agencies as well.
• Additional Resources. If you are a victim of identity theft, contact your local police department or sheriff’s office right away. You may also report identity theft and generate a recovery plan using the Federal Trade Commission’s website at identitytheft.gov. For more information and resources visit the Attorney General’s website at oag.ca.gov/idtheft.
The DOJ also stated that it will contact and provide credit monitoring services for those whose data was exposed as a result of the data release.
