Conservation act passed to protect Joshua tree

The western Joshua tree (Yucca brevifolia) is being granted permanent legislative protection thanks to the passage of the Western Joshua Tree Conservation Act. The statute was passed as part of California’s budget agreement on June 27 and is expected to be signed into law by Gov. Gavin Newsom imminently. It will go into effect immediately upon signing.
The western Joshua tree has been a candidate for listing under the California Endangered Species Act (CESA) since October 2020 and has retained interim protections during that time. Under the new act, protections for the western Joshua tree are granted by the legislature through this bill and CESA protections do not apply. However, the western Joshua tree may still be considered a candidate for listing under CESA. The California Fish and Game Commission has the authority to delay the CESA listing vote for three to 10 years. If at any time the California Fish and Game Commission decides to list the tree under CESA, the new act will no longer apply.
“We are thankful that the Newsom administration recognized the urgent need to preserve this iconic species. This was an important step in the right direction and paves the way for reducing fragmentation of western Joshua tree habitat and addressing the effects of climate disruption. The tree and its habitat must remain living and intact if the species is going to have a chance of surviving a changing climate,” said Cody Hanford, joint executive director of the Mojave Desert Land Trust.
“The bill will ensure that the removal and killing of western Joshua trees is minimized. But there is still much more work to be done. In particular, the act’s permit requirements should be expanded and ‘take’ fees increased to provide comprehensive long-term support for the species and adequately compensate for the loss of Joshua tree woodland. We applaud the decision to include a provision in the bill to allocate dedicated funding for research and monitoring of populations throughout the range so California can be better informed about the future health and status of the species. We look forward to collaborating with the Department of Fish and Wildlife, tribes and other conservation partners to ensure the western Joshua tree remains a part of our desert ecosystem and beautiful landscape for future generations,” said Kelly Herbinson, joint executive director of the Mojave Desert Land Trust.
This is the first time California has passed legislature to protect a climate-threatened species.
A provision of the statute requires the California Department of Fish and Wildlife to collaborate with California Native American tribes, governmental agencies, the state Fish and Game Commission and the public to develop a conservation plan for the species by the end of 2024. Beginning in 2026, the commission will review the status of the species and the effectiveness of the conservation plan every two years, at which point there will be an opportunity for amendments to the plan to ensure its conservation.
Other provisions of the Western Joshua Tree Conservation Act include:
• Prohibition of unpermitted killing or removal of the trees.
• The creation of a fund to acquire additional key habitat areas to offset Joshua tree lands used for development.
• Creating a permitting regime expected to be faster and cheaper than the state Endangered Species Act.
• Requiring consultation with California Native American tribes on the law’s implementation.
