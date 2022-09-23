California to monitor COVID-19 through wastewater

The California Department of Public Health (CDPH) and the California State Water Resources Control Board are coordinating with several wastewater utilities, local health departments, universities and laboratories in California on wastewater surveillance for SARS-CoV-2, the virus causing COVID-19.
“Data collected from this network of participants, called the California Surveillance of Wastewater Systems (Cal-SuWers) Network, are submitted to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) National Wastewater Surveillance System (NWSS). With our local partners, CDPH is monitoring and quantifying levels of SARS-CoV-2 at the headworks or influent of 13 wastewater treatment plants,” information found on the website at cdph.ca.gov.
With approximately 90 percent of California households being served by municipal sewage collection systems, the trends of a virus or disease can be found by monitoring wastewater. Wastewater monitoring has been used in the past in the surveillance and monitoring of the polio virus. Wastewater surveillance tracks “pooled samples” that reflect the overall disease activity for a community serviced by the wastewater treatment, rather than tracking samples from individual people.
While SARS-CoV-2 virus is shed fecally by infected persons, COVID-19 is spread primarily through the respiratory route and there is no evidence to date that exposure is related or untreated wastewater has led to infection with COVID-19. Collecting and analyzing wastewater samples for the overall amount of the SARS-CoV-2 viral particles present can help inform public health about the level of viral transmission within a community.
Wastewater utilities from the counties of Alameda, Contra Costa, Fresno, Imperial, Kern, Lake, Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino, San Diego and San Francisco are currently participating in this data collection process. To follow the COVID-19 wastewater surveillance visit CDPH Wastewater Surveillance Network Dashboard.
“Data from wastewater samples for the overall amount of SARS-CoV-2 viral particles present can help inform public health about the viral transmission within a community. The data is not intended to replace existing COVID-19 surveillance systems, but are meant to complement them. While wastewater surveillance cannot determine the exact number of infected persons in the area being monitored, it can provide the overall trend of virus concentration within that community which can be useful to the CDPH,” published on a fact sheet at cdph.ca.gov.
Looking for SARS-CoV-2 in wastewater can help public health track the burden of COVID-19 in certain areas. People who are infected with the virus, shed the SARS-CoV-2 in their stool. Treatment facilities sample wastewater, which is tested for SARS-CoV-2. Positive wastewater samples are reported to the public health department. Stool in household wastewater (or sewage) is treated at a treatment facility. Wastewater is treated and disinfected to remove SARS-CoV-2.
Wastewater surveillance for viral detection is still a developing field. Low levels of infection in a community may not be captured by sewage surveillance if the quantity of SARS-CoV-2 falls below the limit of detection for lab analysis. The CDPH states, “To date, there are no scientific reports of the SARS-CoV-2 virus being transmitted to people through water in lakes, rivers, natural bodies of water or wastewater.”
Wastewater is processed (treated) before leaving a treatment plant and studies have confirmed that the visual RNA is not present in treated wastewater.
