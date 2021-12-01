BY DAVID JAMES HEISS
Record Gazette
Citizens on “both sides of the aisle” voted for her.
Knowing this, Sen. Rosilicie Ochoa-Bogh strives to base her decisions on what she believes is right, understanding that some of her supporters will not always be happy with how she votes in the senate.
When it comes to making those decisions, she “does so because they’ll benefit my district,” she told members and guests of the Banning Chamber of Commerce’s Nov. 17 breakfast meeting, hosted at Johnny Russo’s Italian Restaurant.
Bogh serves as vice-chairwoman of four committees for the California State Senate, and it’s a tough job that she admits she loves.
“Sometimes during the pandemic I and my colleagues have had to make decisions in 24 to 48 hours,” she said. “I represent everyone, and it’s hard, because I care” about all the issues that come before her office, but she enjoys working with her colleagues “to find common ground to bring resources to the Inland Empire.”
“Please know your voice matters,” Bogh said.
According to Bogh, when a constituent reaches out to a legislator in reference to a policy, “We log that into a database. We know how you feel, we know how you stand, and we know what is supported. It’s powerful.”
“Does your voice matter? Absolutely it matters,” she said.
Bogh was elected to represent Senate District 23 in 2020, and her purview encompasses the communities of Banning, Beaumont, Cherry Valley, Yucaipa and Calimesa.
Her husband Greg Bogh currently serves as Yucaipa’s mayor. Rosilicie Ochoa-Bogh serves as the vice-chairwoman of the Banking & Financial Institution; Labor, Public Employment & Retirement and Public Safety committees, and also serves on the Budget & Fiscal Review; Business, Professions & Economic Development; Education; and Housing committees.
