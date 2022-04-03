BY DAVID JAMES HEISS
Record Gazette
Last week the California Water Resources Control Board’s Drinking Water Program announced a maximum contaminant level of 10 parts per billion for hexavalent chromium in water.
Seven of Banning’s wells are known to have chromium 6 contamination.
Chromium 6, made famous for polluting the waters highlighted in the film “Erin Brockovich” is deemed 500 times the state’s public health goal at 10 parts per billion.
Chromium-6 is used as a rust inhibitor in utility or industrial plants’ cooling towers. Contamination can also originate from the improper disposal of industrial wastes, especially those created during the manufacture of chrome metal plating, wood and textile products, and stainless steel. Chromium-6 is also a naturally occurring metallic element and can enter water sources through erosion, from natural deposits.
While there is no federal limit for chromium 6 in drinking water, the EPA sets its standard at 100 ppb for total chromium, and until recently, California’s standard was 50 ppb.
According to the Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit Environmental Working Group, government scientists in California and other states say extraordinarily low levels of chromium-6 can cause cancer in people.
An analysis by Golden State scientists showed that exposure in water suggests chromium-6 may cause stomach cancer, and that inhaling chromium-6 particles can cause lung cancer.
Further, the analysis suggests that ingestion via tap water is linked to stomach cancer, liver damage, reproductive problems and harm to children's brain development.
Under an EPA program from 2013 to 2015, local water utilities took more than 60,000 water samples and found chromium-6 in more than three out of four.
The EPA’s tests were spurred by a 2010 EWG investigation that found elevated levels of chromium-6 in the tap water of 31 of 35 cities sampled.
As the State Water Resources Control Board considers tightening its standards on chromium 6, it will conduct a couple of workshops this month during which the public is invited to offer oral comments: 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 5 and 9 a.m. on Thursday, April 7 (Tuesday Zoom link bit.ly/HexChrome_040522 , and Thursday Zoom link bit.ly/hexChrome_040722) .
The control board’s announcement gives Banning’s Public Works Director Art Vela reason for concern, calling the proposed new measurements “drastic” and “will result in significant rate increases for our customers.”
According to Vela, the state estimates that the average annual cost per system ranges from $104,738 to $4,984,385.
The city’s estimates indicate that Banning will be in the middle of the state’s range.
Further, Vela notes, the state estimates that the average annual cost per customer will range between $133 to $2,440.
“Rate increases related to the new chromium 6 maximum contaminant level,” or MCL, “if approved, will undoubtedly be needed,” Vela says.
In 2016 the city conducted a chromium 6 compliance study that concluded it would cost the city in excess of $27 million for capital investments and an annual $800,000 operating budget alone to comply with the state’s 10 ppb chromium 6 MCL.
“This is concerning considering that the city also needs to generate additional revenue to maintain its aging water system,” Vela says. Further, “The state will only provide water systems our size two years to comply with the new standard,” which Vela fears is “unachievable considering the amount of time it will take to develop a finance plan and to get through the environmental, design and construction phases.”
Lance Eckhart, general manager of the San Gorgonio Pass Water Agency, says his municipality will not be as affected by the state’s proposed standard.
“Hex chrome is mainly a groundwater issue and not a surface water issue” related to the State Water Project, from which the water agency derives its resources, Eckhart says.
He points out that, based on his work around chromium 6 in the Mojave area where “many rural water systems had chromium 6 levels just above 10 ppb, the new California standard is well below the federal standard, and small water systems — commonly within disadvantaged communities — were anticipating to have to struggle to meet the new standard and maintain rates.”
In 2018 Banning approved raising water rates as of July that year of 3 percent a year for five years.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.