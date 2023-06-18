Stagecoach Days shall go on

Banning City Manager Doug Schulze told the city council that he could not sleep after learning that the committee members of the Banning Stagecoach Days Association announced a month ago that they wanted to take at least a year-long hiatus from running the three-and-a-half-day festival, canceling it for this year.
According to Stagecoach Days Association President Amy Pippenger, after a decade of her family being at the helm, the festival had grown, and there simply were too few volunteers to maintain its momentum.
That, coupled with an economy recovering from a pandemic and last year’s monsoon weather that dampened progress, Pippenger’s family informed the city that the association’s limited volunteers needed a year off to regroup.
“We did not give up on the community,” Pippenger said in a statement. “We actually thought we did the right thing and decided to take a year off to recharge before we all quit from exhaustion.” It’s a decision she insists her family stands by for 2023. “We’ve worked for the last 10 painstaking years to build Stagecoach Days to what it is. With the growth of the event, the number of people needed to make it work successfully has grown also,” and though the program grew, the committee was not as successful in recruiting the help it needed.
At 4 in the morning a sleepless Schulze left messages with then Banning Chamber of Commerce President Robert Ybarra and Councilman Reuben Gonzales, who is also the chamber’s executive director, insisting that something could be done about the city’s largest signature event.
Schulze explained to the council at its June 13 meeting that representatives of the chamber and city staff have met to explore ideas.
Gonzales recused himself prior to the discussion, which occurred toward the end of the council’s meeting.
Schulze said there have been several meetings since.
Councilwoman Sheri Flynn was curious as to what it would cost the city to take on the entire program.
Schulze believed that the budget “exceeded” $400,000, and he reported that gate and parking fees were half of the festival’s revenue.
Admittedly, he’d served on the committee, but he and the city will be new in running the show.
Flynn pointed out that the Stagecoach Days Association usually has nine months or so to prepare for the weekend event, and wondered how feverishly the city can put something together in just three months.
“The main piece, the rodeo, is ready to go; the stock contractor and I have had multiple discussions,” Schulze said. “I’m highly confident we can do it.”
Councilman Rick Minjares wanted to know if this would be a one-time commitment, or an ongoing one.
Schulze replied, “Our interest is ensuring Stagecoach Days continues. If next year the committee wants to take it over again, we’ll gladly pass it back. We’re concerned that taking a year off could make it that much more difficult to bring it back.”
Had this year’s rodeo (scheduled for Sept. 8-10) been canceled it would have been the second cancellation in the past four years, as the 2020 event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The city already provides in-kind staff support and covers the costs of insurance, paid for from the general fund, according to Schulze, and the city also pays for the temporary bleachers for the rodeo.
Schulze suggested that any revenues generated could either go back into next year’s festival as seed money; or toward the city's annual contribution — usually $12,500 a year — as a cash donation for next year’s festival; or, since the community would be paying admission to the festival, proceeds could be used as part of a grant program to benefit Banning’s nonprofits, which Minjares seemed to like.
Instead of waiting to hear back from three carnival vendors who have not responded to the city’s requests for proposals, Banning will rely on its Park and Recreation Department and area nonprofits to provide an “old-school carnival-like” venue.
The Banning Chamber of Commerce would not commit as a financial partner, Schulze said, but will tap into its 200 members for sponsorships and support.
A few people spoke during a public comment period on the authorization of a partnership with the chamber to sponsor this fall’s Stagecoach Days, which passed 4-0 with Gonzales recused.
Bill Lamb, a volunteer with the nonprofit Gilman Ranch Hands and a past chairman of the Banning Stagecoach Days Association, applauded the efforts of the city and the chamber, and expressed disappointment that “the latest iteration” of the committee wanted to take a break.
His own nonprofit, the Border Renegades, regularly provided wild west camp replicas and gunfighting reenactments at Stagecoach Days, but that program had been discontinued for the past couple of years.
Pat Murkland, representing the California Preservation Foundation’s “Doors Open California” campaign, which has programs for visitors at Loma Linda, the San Timoteo Canyon Schoolhouse outside of Beaumont, the Gilman Ranch in Banning and the Malki Museum on the Morongo reservation, were banking on Stagecoach Days being in operation on Sept. 9 as part of that campaign, to encourage visitors in the area to check out the region’s historic resources.
Gilman Ranch will have free admission on Sept. 9, and offer stagecoach rides, and is hoping visitors to Stagecoach Days will also consider participating in Doors Open California festivities.
After the council's vote Tuesday evening, in her statement Pippenger was curious as to the figures Schulze was projecting, noting, “If there was $200,000 to be made from Stagecoach Days, we would never ask the city for a dime, and wouldn’t have to hit the pavement for sponsors. The association is a nonprofit and relies on the city and sponsors to cover costs, which is an added stress” on the committee. “We wish the city and chamber nothing but the best, and wish them luck in this endeavor.”
In 2004 when the chamber contracted to run Stagecoach Days for the city for three years, then-chamber president Jack Holden estimated that his institution’s budget for the festival was close to $300,000, and his organization had a difficult time breaking even.
The city itself has run Stagecoach Days before. In 2007 it took the reins in order to run the 50th Stagecoach Days festival. That year a working budget upward of $125,000 was anticipated in lieu of hiring a private consultant to run the show, proposed to be headed up by former chamber president Jim Smith.
After the festival in 2007, the city decided to offer seed money for a nonprofit to run the festival, since former councilman Bob Botts indicated at that time, “I don’t think the city should be in this business.”
Staff Writer David James Heiss may be reached at dheiss@recordgazette.net.
