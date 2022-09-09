Stagecoach Days returns this weekend

This weekend Banning will once again celebrate country life and the city’s rural heritage with the Stagecoach Days rodeo, to be held Sept. 9-11 at A.C. Dysart Equestrian Park, 2101 W. Victory Ave., Banning.
Thanks to numerous upgrades made by the Stagecoach Days Association and its partners, this year’s event is set to be the largest yet with an expanded capacity and ticket sellouts expected for each of the three days.
In addition to the rodeo attractions — including bronc riding, mutton busting, team roping, bull riding, barrel racing and bull riding — held by the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association, the event will also feature two country music concerts and the annual Stagecoach Days parade.
The parade will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10, on Ramsey Street. It will start at San Gorgonio Avenue and conclude at 12th Street.
Grand marshals Joe Harrison, a 99-year-old World War II veteran, and Rick Diaz a longtime employee of the city of Banning and Banning Electric Utility, will lead this year’s parade.
As this year is the 100th anniversary of the establishment of the Banning Electric Utility the event will also serve as the department’s centennial celebration. This celebration will include special demonstrations from the utility and its sponsorship of several of the weekend’s family-friendly attractions.
The concerts will feature Adam Doleac 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Friday and Drew Parker 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Saturday.
There will also be an extensive kids zone as well as food and vendors.
To accommodate the expected crowds an additional parking lot has been added for a total of three, two of which are free.
Tickets are now on sale at stagecoach.org. General admission tickets are $25 for Friday and Saturday and $10 for Sunday. VIP tickets, which include parking, are $100 for Friday and Saturday and $60 for Sunday. Children 3 and under are free per paid adult.
The Stagecoach Days Association is in search of volunteers to help make the 2022 Stagecoach Days a success. For more information or to volunteer, sign up at stagecoachdays.org.
