Carol’s Kitchen received a yearlong extension of fee waivers at the Albert A. Chatigny Sr. Community Center in Beaumont through December 2022.
Fees of $50 per hour and staff fees would have cost the soup kitchen $107 per month for the organization to hold their board meetings, and instead allows the nonprofit to apply all of its donations towards the expenses of running their food service program to the hungry.
Their board meets the second Wednesday of each month at the Chatigny Center.
Councilman David Fenn made the motion to waive $1,335 in annual fees for the organization through December 2022, seconded by Mayor Pro Tem Lloyd White.
As Carol’s Kitchen has done, other nonprofits will have to continue individually coming before the council for its blessing to have fees for facility uses waived.
At the same Nov. 2 Beaumont city council meeting, the council discussed fees related to rentals of city-owned facilities, broken down into two tiers: one tier includes civic groups, nonprofits such as Carol’s Kitchen, clubs and associations, and other government agencies; the other tier involves private parties and commercial events.
According to Community Services Director Elizabeth Gibbs, there are 173 registered tax-exempt organizations in Beaumont.
“Several nonprofits have requested fee waivers for various reasons, and those have been brought before city council previously on an individual basis,” Gibbs said.
She pointed out the city’s costs of running some of its facilities: the Chatigny Center, for instance, runs the city $45,000 per month in expenses, regardless of what organizations utilize it.
Gibbs suggested four options for the council to consider: continue to bring forth requested fee waivers on an individual basis as they become requested by applicants; waive rental fees-only for one-time special events for local nonprofit service clubs, such as the Beaumont-Cherry Valley Rotary Club’s recent Thanksgiving meal for seniors; waive rental fees-only to local nonprofit entities on an annual basis for monthly board meetings that occur once a month, not to exceed three hours, which would benefit the likes of Carol’s Kitchen and AYSO; or consider an allocation in the city’s annual budget for use by nonprofits in lieu of facility use payments that would be used “like a grant program in which nonprofits would formally request those funds pay for their facility uses, and if the funding is exhausted, future use would be paid for per the adopted fee resolution.”
Councilmember Julio Martinez questioned the spirit of the city’s “use of public funds” should one of the options be exercised, particularly if an organization hoping to benefit is not rooted in Beaumont, or if the majority of its constituents are not from the city.
City Attorney John Pinkney explained that there would be a finding that would be made by the city “that a valid public purpose is being served by waiving the fee for the organization that’s going to use the facility.”
According to Pinkney, the resolution’s language stipulates that services don’t necessarily need to just support the residents of the Beaumont community, “but if you make a finding that a fee waiver program that there is a public purpose served, courts aren’t going to second-guess the council” if officials make that finding, he said.
Gibbs pointed out that “there are a plethora” of fees currently not being imposed that puts the city at a disadvantage when it comes to covering its expenses.
Gibbs said “We took a previous fee schedule and incorporated it” into the fee resolution last passed by the city in 2017, that did not fully analyze uses of some of the athletic facilities.
“For example, a soccer field: we are not charging for soccer field use right now. We are only charging for lights, and I know that other cities do,” despite the intense use and wear and tear on the field’s surface that the city has to maintain.
Basketball leagues have not been charged for more than city staff’s time, Gibbs said.
Mayor Mike Lara requested exercising an option through June 2022 when the new fiscal year would begin, to give the city time to let nonprofits who currently enjoy use of facilities without paying fees, that fees may eventually be imposed.
Mayor Pro Tem White wanted to know who would approve grants if the city went with that as an option.
Gibbs recommended that such requests should come to the council in order to avoid “any perception of impropriety. It just seems to me that we could do it on an annual basis. A lot of these groups know ahead of time what their schedule’s going to look like.”
Councilman David Fenn wondered if the council might anticipate other organizations approaching the city before the fiscal year ends in June.
Gibbs responded “I do think that is a possibility.”
Then “For now I think they should come in individually” for fee waiver approvals, Fenn said. “If the city helps cover the cost” of some of those fees “it certainly costs less to the parents,” which would support scenarios where “there are likely more kids getting involved” in programs that keep those organizations sustainable.
Martinez said “I’m a proponent of helping the community” and admitted having a soft spot for nonprofits that “should have a foot in the door when it comes to things like this. However, it’s difficult because we don’t know really what the facility is costing us” as the city awaits completion of a Cost Allocation Plan and Comprehensive User Fee Study,” which the council needs before making a decision “because we can’t expect taxpayers to compensate for that without reason,” Martinez said.
A list of organizations currently utilizing city hall and the Chatigny Center was provided to council members, and includes groups such as the Bridge Club, which hangs out at the Chatigny Center once a week for nearly four hours at a stretch; the San Gorgonio Garden Club meets at city hall once a month for three hours; the Pass Patchers Quilt Guild meets there, too: their board meets once a week for a couple of hours, and they use the gym once a month for four hours at a time.
Chapman Hospice support group meets twice a month at the Chatigny Center for their hourlong meetings.
And the East Valley Board of Realtors uses city hall every week for their nearly two-hour board meetings, according to the list.
The city council requested that individual fee waivers continue to be brought before the governing body “until such time as we have the full cost allocation and RFP completed, and that information come back to the council” with the recommendation of exploring the last two proposed options,” Mayor Lara relayed to Gibbs, who participated in the meeting virtually.
