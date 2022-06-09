South Coast AQMD issues ozone advisory due to heat wave

The National Weather Service has issued Excessive Heat Watches and Heat Advisories for parts of the South Coast Air Basin and the Coachella Valley, increasing the likelihood of poor air quality in many areas. This heat wave is expected to last through at least Sunday, June 12.
Levels of ground-level ozone (smog) – the predominant summertime pollutant – are likely to reach Unhealthy Air Quality Index (AQI) levels in parts of the South Coast Air Basin and the Coachella Valley. AQI is likely to reach the Very Unhealthy level in Crestline, Big Bear, Redlands, San Bernardino and nearby areas. Areas near the coast may reach Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups AQI levels.
Unusually poor air quality is expected due to a strong high-pressure ridge located over the Desert Southwest. The National Weather Service forecasts that temperatures will be highest Thursday through Sunday, with temperatures 10-15 degrees F above average. In the Inland Empire temperatures 96 to 103 degrees are expected Thursday through Sunday.
Residents are advised to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside.
When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments.
Elevated temperatures enhance ozone formation rates and increase emissions of chemicals leading to ozone formation, coupled with predicted light winds may cause unusually high and persistent levels of ozone pollution.
Ozone air pollution can cause respiratory health problems, including trouble breathing, asthma attacks, and lung damage. Research also indicates that ozone exposure can increase the risk of premature death. Children, older adults and people with asthma or COPD may be more sensitive to the health effects of ozone.
What to do when air pollution reaches unhealthful levels:
Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups: Air Quality Index (AQI) is 101 - 150. Members of sensitive groups may experience health effects. The general public is less likely to be affected. People with lung disease such as asthma, older adults, children and teenagers, and people who are active outdoors should reduce prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion and schedule outdoor activities in the morning when ozone is lower.
Unhealthy: AQI is 151 - 200. Everyone may begin to experience some adverse health effects, and members of the sensitive groups may experience more serious effects. People with lung disease such as asthma, older adults, children and teenagers, and people who are active outdoors should avoid prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion and schedule outdoor activities in the morning when ozone is lower. Everyone else should reduce prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion and schedule outdoor activities in the morning when ozone is lower.
Very Unhealthy: AQI is 201 - 300. Everyone may experience more serious health effects. People with lung disease such as asthma, older adults, children and teenagers, and people who are active outdoors should avoid all physical activity outdoors. Everyone else should avoid prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion and schedule outdoor activities in the morning when ozone is lower.
