If you ever want to rent a cabana at the community pool in Banning, your costs just went up.
Construction permit fees definitely are going up, a lot of planning department fees are going down, and fire inspection fees are rising.
A lot of public works and engineering fees are increasing.
Adult entertainment zoning permits are among those whose fees are remaining the same.
Fees for solar installation, which the city did not previously have a fee schedule for, will now have an assortment to charge from.
In order to cover “reasonable costs” of providing services, the city consulted with Temecula-based Willdan Financial Services in order to revamp the city’s Master User Fee Schedule. The changes go into effect 30 days after council’s approval.
Prior to the Jan. 14 city council meeting, cabana rentals during open swim could have been reserved for a bargain $60 each. Now they are $69 — a considerable discount from the $209.52 each that it costs the city to “operate” them.
At the community’s pool, costs for pool use are going up, from $2.50 per adult to $3 per visit, though costs remain the same if you’re a kid or a senior citizen.
Community Services are passing on cost increases to other recreational activities, as well: the $30 that the city used to charge for youth flag football, basketball and soccer is now $40 per session, per child.
Adult softball leagues rose 17 percent to $350 per team, and adult basketball increased 124 percent to $280 per team.
Facilities rentals also rose slightly.
At the city’s parks, reservations for picnic park shelters go up from $25 per rental to $30; four-hour reservations of the ballfields go up from $25 to $30; lights are now $17, a $2 increase.
The airport has a five-year plan in place, and will not face any fee changes.
Building permit fees are increasing.
For new commercial buildings, permits used to cost $1,826 plus $25.31 for each additional square foot up to 800 square feet; now it will cost $2,925.38 plus $26.92 per additional square foot.
Permits for residential remodels 300 square feet and under used to cost $1,109 plus $70.95 per additional square foot; now they cost $1,326.75, though additional square footage up to 300 more square feet declined to $18.13 per square foot. Those additional square footage numbers yo-yo: residential units 301 square feet to 500 square feet rose from $1,676 plus $63.35 per square foot down to $1,381.13, but additional square footage up to 500 square feet tack on an addition $119.63 per square foot.
When it comes to the planning department, many fees are going down, with the exception of environmental assessment-mitigation monitoring, which rose 163 percent to $8,209, and certification of completion/lot line adjustments rose 81 percent to $1,965.
Final tract maps are going down a minimum of 69 percent (a final parcel map is now $958 compared to $4,379); Public Works raised tentative tract map and parcel map review fees: preliminary parcel maps rose from $1,843 to $2,238 (18 percent) and tract maps rose 19 percent from $2,531 to $3,130.97.
The city appears to encourage a little more art: mural permits dropped 50 percent to $650.
Signs on the other hand, have added fees that were not imposed before: freestanding sign permits are $499.85, while permits to conduct panel changes are $108.42.
Developers get a slight reprieve from the Planning Department: a tentative parcel map that used to cost $9,811 dropped 16 percent to $8,253.
Water and waste water utility fees increased between 5 percent and 14 percent for varying water meter installation fees and testing, which rose 25 percent to $100.
Fire Department fees went up 26 percent across the board.
