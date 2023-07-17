Some question Banning’s sale of San Gorgonio Avenue property

The proposed sale of the building that abuts the back end of The Oddfellows Building, home to The Jitterz Coffee at the Haven on the corner of San Gorgonio Avenue and Ramsey Street, caused a stir last Tuesday over confusion as to what was actually being sold, and the means through which it was acquired by the eventual buyers.
According to the city, there were a couple of rounds of requests for proposals (RFPs) for 33 S. San Gorgonio Ave., former home to the defunct Brew Rebellion, and last occupied by Lithopass Printing as that business rebuilt its own building a parking lot away after it was destroyed by fire.
The city reported that there were four potential parties initially interested in purchasing the structure.
After Lithopass moved out of the space, city administrators discussed with City Council as to what to do with the property.
When city council decided to sell the property, they were offered options for making the sale, including listing through a real estate firm or conducting a public auction.
It was determined that the city would resort to an RFP process, and the city received four proposals ranging from $25,000 to a high offer that was $375,000, according to City Manager Doug Schulze.
That latter, highest bid came with a caveat that the city would be expected to assist with improvements; when the city reached out to get clarification and got no response, the council decided to reject all bids and redo the RFP program through a commercial real estate process.
According to the city, that time around, only one proposal was submitted by Chris Campbell of Re/Max Advantage on behalf of Robert Ybarra, investor Alex Torres and Jeffrey Platt.
Ybarra is a past Banning Chamber of Commerce president. Platt is owner of Jitterz, and he has since become employed by the city in managing the city’s homeless transition program, Opportunity Village.
Platt has an interest in acquiring the building in order to install a commercial kitchen to service Jitterz, which is next door to 33 S. San Gorgonio Ave., with the intent on combining the two spaces, possibly after buying the Oddfellows Building, which is privately owned, at a later time.
Mayor Pro Tem Colleen Wallace wanted to know, “Did you reach out to the other three for this other RFP when we canceled the first time — did you reach out to them,” referring to the others whose bids were rejected during the first round of RFPs.
Schulze explained that they left the process to be handled by the real estate firm and advertised in the Record Gazette, but did not reach out specifically to those who expressed interest in submitting RFPs originally.
Councilwoman Sheri Flynn took issue that one of the names of the three investors who would be on the deed included Platt, asserting that, after he started out working on the RFP, things changed when he became a city employee. She read excerpts from the city code that suggest that city property cannot be sold to an employee, and expressed concern that the Planning Commission originally was prepared to make a decision in favor of Jitterz.
Councilman Rick Minjares said that the topic has been explained in open and closed session multiple times; while he was satisfied with moving the item forward, he noted, “There seems to be a lot of cloud regarding someone becoming an employee,” and indicated that Platt told council that he doesn’t have a problem with not having his name associated on the deed.
Flynn meted out discussion as to the semantics and definitions of “surplus” property, personal property and real property.
Flynn was not satisfied that “personal property” related to inventory and physical assets of the city, such as appliances or furniture, which did not fall under the city’s definition for “real property” as explained by City Attorney Serita Young, who specified that personal property referred to “services, equipment and supplies.”
Flynn insisted that the city needs to demonstrate where the definition of personal property was not limited to inventory items.
Flynn seemed concerned that 33 S. San Gorgonio Ave. was the city’s “personal” property, and was being sold without opportunities for more members of the public to have a chance in participating in its acquisition.
Discussion also centered around confusion regarding the appraised price of the building that is adjacent to The Haven building.
Members of the public and the council questioned the appraised value, but were confusing the value of 33 S. San Gorgonio with the much larger Oddfellows Building.
According to Schulze, the city acquired 33. S. San Gorgonio Ave. for $24,000, and was selling it for $125,000.
Platt addressed the council during a public comment period for the resolution, denying accusations from the public and implications from Flynn that he was allegedly benefitting from being a part of any “good ol’ boys network.”
“I haven’t asked favors for anyone. I don’t care if my name is on that deed. I am the purchaser of the property, because my business has to be able to survive, and I followed the process” properly, he told the council. “I’m not asking the city to help me with anything,” noting that he’s willing to invest and improve the corner of San Gorgonio and Ramsey regardless of whether his name is on the deed, since that can easily be changed after a sale. “I have an expectation that this process should be over, and the longer it goes, the more it costs me. I could have been halfway done by now if everyone had followed the process” the way it was intended.
The council proceeded to approve the purchase agreement, sans Platt’s name as part of the resolution, 3-1 with Flynn dissenting in a roll call vote, and Councilman Reuben Gonzales recused from the discussion.
